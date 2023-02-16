Unpredictable Mother Nature has gifted us with a delightful non-winter.
Yes, Phil erred. We should realize the poor critter suffers tremendous pressure attempting a nationwide forecast.
The Midwest shivered and shoveled. Sunshine warmed us while we shadowed, “valentined” and pondered the state of our union (sorta ...).
How about the state of our State Theater? Johnstown’s iconic Main Street building is being renovated to its original magnificence for use as a cutting-edge arts venue.
Backtracking, the grand movie palace, built in 1926, snuggled beside the plush, elegant Fort Stanwix Hotel (a 1930s to ’60s Hilton/Sheraton/Plaza).
My dad and uncle (a doctor and a dentist, respectively) purchased a modest red-brick duplex at 329 Lincoln St., which featured two office areas plus two apartments upstairs, in the late 1940s.
A small fenced parking area and an alley separated us from the Stanwix.
Flood-phobic dad moved us uphill in 1951.
Lee Hospital’s massive expansion swallowed the 300 block of Lincoln. Their “circle” marks the very spot where the office stood.
My memories of the State reach back to the ’50s, although my first indoor cinema trip took me to the Embassy, an equally opulent theater by Grant’s.
My Hollywood-obsessed mom frequented the Westmont Drive-In. Playground time, concession treats and PJ time in the Plymouth’s back seat came with that package.
Third-grade galpal Jere and I cased the enormous, bustling Embassy lobby.
“Girls,” Mom warned sternly, “you are here to see ‘South Pacific,’ not pee in strange bathrooms.”
Bali Hai mesmerized us.
I stood 5-foot-7 in fourth grade. Indignant mom carried my birth certificate along to intimidate suspicious ticket sellers and guarantee my free admission.
Cathy, my first BFF, woman-ed the booth at the Embassy door from 1965-67. She laughed when questionable “under 12s” tried to fool her.
Tarzan sagas and gladiator flicks dominated ’60s screens, along with Doris Day.
The William Castle hype-horror epic “13 Ghosts” enticed 12-year-old “bud-ette” Lorraine and 11-year-old me to the city one September Saturday.
Castle’s popularity depended on gimmicks and publicity to fill theaters seats.
For “13,” the ploy was “Illusion-O.”
Audiences received two strips of colored plastic – Illusion Goggles. When the ghosts appeared, you could look through the red strip and see them (eek!). Terrified viewers could opt for the blue lens and block those nasty apparitions.
The goggles simulated regular red/blue 3-D Spectra vision. Lorraine still has hers!
In 1968, our Pitt-Johnstown English lit professor strongly suggested that we all go see Sir Laurence Olivier in “Othello.”
My college sidekick, Sharon, insisted that we check Larry out at the State on a warm October night.
The first ... ever ... huge, historic Johnstown Halloween Parade flooded the streets with ghostly glee that night! We missed it!
(I’m probably risking lifetime banishment from the English Teachers of the USA Guild by admitting this ... but I hate Shakespeare! I later taught the subject at gunpoint!)
Back to the present. The State Theater Foundation of Johnstown is orchestrating a do-over for the building. The facility will offer high-tech cinema, photography and recording options, to be completed by 2026.
Clever marketers scheduled a “Ragu-Trilogy” – three Clint Eastwood spaghetti westerns (“Good/Bad,” “Few Dollars,” “Few Dollars More”) for this January and February. All-you-can-eat spaghetti from Gallina’s spices up the $15 deal!
Cool, huh?
Well, if something wasn’t cool, we wouldn’t know it’s February.
