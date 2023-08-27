I'm enjoying an incredible, whirlwind summer with no end in sight. Stoked by sunshine, car cruises, festivals and the magic of rock 'n' roll (literal, in my case), I'm living a dream. Not too shabby for someone who is 74.
Johnstown bursts with opportunities for good times, and I took advantage of them.
I followed one of my favorite bands, Cajun Norm & the Jam Session Band, all over town. A concert in Central Park, St Mary's Jazz on the River, St Therese's Festival and more rocked my world. And, some precious, warm-hearted people left a lasting impression on me. Last weekend, I grooved to Three of Hearts at Richland Community Days.
I believe many folks my age subconsciously fear embarrassment if they instinctively cut loose to the rhythm. Then, they spot me.
Nobody makes a spectacle of themselves like I do. Attention is not my aim. I simply can't resist the tunes I grew up with, and it delights me to share that enthusiasm with others. A bevy of dancers almost always join me on the floor.
A wish came true for me last month at Windber's newly remodeled ballroom.
American Bandstand lit a fire in the '60s. After blah school days, teens recharged watching Dick Clark's Philly dancers twist, stroll, Watusi and mash potatoes.
My friends and I discovered a local record hop at the Westmont Grove, plus the legendary Johnstown Teen Canteen sat just an Inclined ride away. Pop music blasted from 45 rpm record players. Girls performed intricate steps. Boys watched.
Well, record hops are back, and Windber sizzles.
Gal pal Sharon Custer, my chief logistics expert, supervises my parking and recruits helpers to unload my chair. Friendly folks welcome me warmly.
These "boys" did more than watch. One fella took my hand and we slow-danced. Sharon and her crew – Marianne and Joann – gyrated tirelessly.
A lady with gorgeous curly hair slid a regular chair out to me and announced, "I wanna dance with you.!"
I nearly cried.
August's hop will fill tonight. In July, a longtime wish came true.
Of all the old trendy dances, I missed the locomotion most. Lil' Eva sang while kids reinvented the '50's Conga lines. Unfortunately, legs seemed necessary.
Moments after I arrived July 30, Sharon steered me out in front of a loco-train. I ecstatically assumed my spot as engineer.
If you're in the 'hood tomorrow night, come aboard.
Summer days still beckon me.
I received a kite for my 38th birthday. We celebrated a triumph over a previous health issue. As a teen, I watched experienced, talented fliers clutching strings at the shore, and longed to launch and manipulate an aircraft myself.
I'm continuing to celebrate dodging yet another medical bullet from 2022. My kite, in its pink and blue silky glory, whispers to me, "C'mon. Let's fly!"
I have my eye on the huge church property across from my apartment building – wide open, yet secluded.
Despite my circumstances, one more flight has long been on my bucket list.
Whaddaya think? After all, the sky's the limit.
