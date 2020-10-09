The 1958 horror classic “The Fly,” starring Vincent Price (what a surprise!), tells the tale of a scientist intent on building a teleportation device. After lengthy experiments and alterations, he succumbs to temptation and takes the thing for a “test drive.”
Unbeknownst to him, a house fly flaps into the chamber to share the ride. When they emerge, their genetics and bodies have scrambled them into one entity.
Vincent appears with a fly’s head, leg and claw. Needless to say, the experiment doesn’t end well.
That movie insect was the most famous fly in history – until Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, anyway.
My apartment building insists “No Pets,” but a fly moved in five weeks ago, and it looks like we’re gonna be “roomies.”
Flies are said to have a 30-day life span. I’ve smacked, swatted and sprayed to no avail.
I researched flies on my laptop, and I don’t understand what’s going on. Flies prefer a liquid diet. I’ve been drinking Slimfast on a very successful calorie-control quest, but no cans are missing.
Flies taste with their feet. At this point, the fly has sampled my legs, toes, arms, plus every piece of furniture in this apartment. Flies can walk upside down, and possess amazing eyes that provide them with a 360 degree field of vision. He can see forward and behind him simultaneously.
The only good news is they have no teeth.
I don’t get it. I never leave food sitting around. I consume Slimfast and salads, eat protein and then put everything away. I purchase odor-proof trash bags, and keep the kitchen can in an extra cupboard.
Every spring, I buy a can of spider repellant and a can of flying insect spray. Ehrlich’s treats our apartments routinely every three months, which I love.
I don’t have much of a spider problem, except right around this time of year when they search for warmer digs.
Our mailboxes and a mail drop fill a lobby in the front of our building. I usually fetch my mail after dark. The area is enclosed and well-lit, so I keep the flying insect goop in my walker bag. More than once, I’ve spotted 8-pound mosquitoes sizing me up, and I refuse to be a buffet.
Since my personal pest moved in, I’ve probably gone through a half can of “Hot Shot.” I think he likes it.
I talk to dogs, groundhogs and other critters from time to time. I must learn to speak “fly” so we can have a chat.
This relationship is not working out. He is going to move out, die or start paying half the rent.
He’s probably laughing his wings off.
I guess I should name him, and only one name seems totally appropriate: Vinny.
It’s late. I need to find him.
It’s his turn to take out the trash.
