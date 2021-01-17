Hi, Readers. Greetings from electronic purgatory.
Ever since I decided to replace my seven-year-old fossil fliptop, my life has been chaos.
I feel so guilty griping and whining when other folks are suffering (many alone); have lost loved ones; are jobless, facing unthinkable decisions, uncertain, frightened. I pray daily for those who don’t know where to turn.
I had some good things happen to me in 2020, and some hilarious things. I wanted to share that with you in my first 2021 column.
I lost it. The column. And it was really good, too.
My phone trouble became related to my ’puter problems, and I ended up being over a week without it.
The precious lady, Diane, my cyber genius, had to rebuild almost the whole thing.
Cosmetically, it was awesome because the laptop was also seven years old, and all the paint had worn off the letters on the keyboard.
I resourcefully used white nail polish to restore them – functional, but ragtime.
This all started in mid-November, and isn’t over yet.
I have three phones now. My fossil fliptop still stores addresses and phone numbers.
“Al,” my new cell, pretty much does whatever he pleases (I wrote about him three columns ago).
He doesn’t do texts, holds a charge for about 45 minutes, but that doesn’t matter because no one can hear on it anyhow.
It has a button for speaker. If you want the speaker on, you must press OFF.
When the computer came back, all redone, I was stoked. I usually hand write my columns and transfer the finished product to the laptop.
But this time, I couldn’t wait to try out the new bells and whistles, so I wrote the column directly on the keyboard. The old setup had words – copy (so I could copy the column to my AOL file) and paste (so I could set up an email and paste the column to be sent).
I’m not the sharpest pencil in the box. I hit the wrong button, realized what I did, and hit a few more wrong buttons in desperation.
So, here we are.
Christmas Eve wasn’t jolly this year in many homes. As I sat here that night, I wrote a poem. It won’t make you laugh, but I promise to do my best the whole rest of ’21 to make it up to you.
Humbug, Sadbug
I didn’t deck my halls this year.
I didn’t trim a tree.
Suffering and loneliness were all that I could see.
I mourned the many souls we lost, their misery, their fear,
With families sequestered from the ones they hold so dear.
Economic repercussion follows in the wake.
No jobs, school, sports or celebrations,
Only hearts to break.
We summoned insight, purpose, courage
In search of ways to meet
The needs of stressed-out health-care folks
To keep them on their feet.
2020’s over now but
Scars will last a while.
God’s mercy, healing and our faith will bring you back a smile.
