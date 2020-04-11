Rejoice! He Is Risen!
Although we must forego traditional festivities – church services, family gatherings, Easter egg hunts –we will still celebrate the resurrection of our Lord, and pray that he will forgive our sins and heal our world.
For now, time travel with me.
When I was 3, my dad got a cat. He named her Miss Kitty – after Marshall Matt Dillon’s galpal on “Gunsmoke.”
Miss Kitty, a demolitions expert, prowled counter tops and clawed Mom’s club chairs to shreds. The day she climbed the Christmas tree, shattering dozens of heirloom glass ornaments, her time ran out.
In the 1950s and ’60s, doctors still made house calls. Dad had a patient with a farm. Miss Kitty relished her new job as barn supervisor. She ran a tight yard.
I’d visit, and she’d cuddle and purr for a few minutes, but then resume walking her beat.
My dad developed tuberculosis in 1954. He was hospitalized at a special sanitarium for two years. Mom’s sister, a widow, came from Philly and moved in with us.
We acquired another family member, too. A stray dog who looked exactly like “Tramp” from the Disney movie turned up on our stoop. A short-haired grey mutt, he was playful, streetwise and protective.
He understood the “house-broken” concept, more or less, and if a chipmunk sneezed, he barked ferociously.
“Tinker” became our guard dog.
In the mid-’50s, Grant’s Department Store added a back door. Seasonal items were displayed in the rear area so Christmas trees, inflatable plastic swimming pools and other bulky items could be purchased and loaded easily.
Easter baskets, giant chocolate bunnies, and 5-pound jars of jelly beans were there, and displayed along with other Easter necessities were ... peeps.
These tiny, noisy, helpless, not-quite-a-chick-yet creatures came dyed in ghastly colors – taxicab yellow, grass green, vivid purple and hot pink. Mom brought two “taxis” home in a shoe box on the city bus.
“Dorothy, what’s wrong with you?” Aunt Ethel scolded.
Tinker sniffed the newcomers and then ignored them. He probably didn’t like their scent any more than I did.
Apparently, they came with instructions: “sod in box bottom, include water, keep warm.”
Mom placed the box on the kitchen floor just under a wall outlet. In our junk drawer, she found a 60-watt light bulb that fit directly into a socket.
Now, there’s “warm,” and there’s WARM!
Easter morning, a nasty odor permeated the house. Tinker dashed down the steps, but abruptly halted about a foot from the crime scene. Tinker apparently knew that smell.
The “taxis” were extra crispy.
Mom cried a little, and Ethel disposed of the cremains in a nearby field.
Dad returned the following spring. To celebrate, Mom happily marched into the house toting purple peeps.
Dad removed 60-watt bulbs from her reach, thus preventing this Buster Brown box from becoming another Easy Bake Oven. Tinker shrugged.
That Easter morning found us all happy, healthy, safe and together.
Mom must have studied, because those freaky critters thrived. By Father’s Day, they resided in the garage, having outgrown five previous boxes.
Each weighed about 4 pounds.
The final parental battle was classic.
My dad said some unrepeatable things about chicken excrement. We could hear purple feathers flapping as he added, “Dorothy, they’re going to keep getting bigger. I’ll drop them at the corner and buy them each a bus token.”
In the end, we took them to Miss Kitty’s farm.
The cat looked astonished when two purple chickens bounded out of the Pontiac.
Amazed cows, sheep, pigs and horses muttered.
But the rooster, poor Foghorn Leghorn, nearly fainted.
“Ah say, ah say – WHUT?”
Happy Easter, dear readers.
