JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fireworks, parades, barbecues, ball games and concerts herald our national July 4 festivities. Millions watch televised events in major cities.
Vivid pyrotechnic displays at Washington, D.C.’s, National Mall illuminate nearby monuments and memorials.
Boston offers a concert by its world-famous pops orchestra, too.
Philadelphia closes the Ben Franklin Parkway by the Art Museum (Rocky’s favorite spot) and hosts a gigantic block party.
I happily acknowledge my Philly roots. G-Pa (mom’s side) and I toured every historic landmark, highlighting my youth.
In 1776, founding fathers met at Independence Hall to frame the foundations of democracy, but remember, the City of Brotherly Love also gave us Betsy Ross, the first Automat, Grace Kelly, Gimbel’s and Fabian.
Johnstown, no slouch, stages a symphony tribute to freedom, tunes and booms.
Music plays a key role in celebrations. Let’s zero in on timeless patriotic melodies we love.
Miss McFeaters, my first-grade teacher, played the piano while we sang “America the Beautiful.” She slid some history and geography in when she explained that the lyrics were composed atop Pike’s Peak in 1893 by a vacationing woman college professor.
The 1950-kids, introduced to the “Star Spangled Banner” by WJAC-TV’s nightly sign-offs, marveled at Francis Scott Key’s detailed lyric description of the nighttime battle at Fort McHenry, Maryland. This clash, combined with the battle of New Orleans, ended the War of 1812 and British tyranny.
In 1938, popular songwriter Irving Berlin (“White Christmas”), concerned about political upheaval and fascism in Europe, penned “God Bless America,” a salute to peace.
On Sept. 13, 2001, galpal Denise Karwoski and I sat at Rizzo’s (Windber) sort of celebrating her birthday.
Karwoski, a popular local entertainer with area bands, possessed a powerful, resonating voice that folks fondly remember to this day (Denise passed away in 2016).
On Sept. 11, 2001, our world stopped revolving. We and other restaurant patrons remained low-keyed and subdued.
Suddenly, a man’s voice rang out. “God bless America, land that I love ...” he sang.
Time stood still again. Ears perked and heads turned.
Denise chimed in “Stand beside her, and guide her ...”
As the other customers, servers, cook and all joined in, American pride soared. A trademark 9/11 slogan, “Never Forget,” sums it up. I won’t.
“Philadelphia Freedom” by singer/songwriter Elton John debuted in 1974.
Inspired by Billie Jean King’s legendary sweep at Wimbledon’s All-England’s Tennis championship, he honored this Yankee gal’s position as head of the Philadelphia Freedoms professional U.S. tennis team.
Timed perfectly with our nation’s bicentennial scheduled for 1976, the tune topped hit charts. Listeners couldn’t miss the “Philly’ connection ... triumph over adversity, and enduring respect for the cradle of U.S. democracy.
Everybody won.
Last, but far from least, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” hit airwaves in 1984. Somber lyrics based on his dad’s wartime experiences merge with pride and unity, calling attention to what we take for granted.
Greenwood’s original title, “I’m Proud to be an American,” was shortened by record producers.
“No other country enjoys the freedom we have,” he said during an interview. “The U.S. is unique.”
Greenwood’s version mesmerizes audiences, but Johnstown’s Norman Chynoweth (Cajun Norm and the Jam Session Band) electrifies local crowds.
Take these thoughts with you, readers, and enjoy a delightful, meaningful and safe Independence Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.