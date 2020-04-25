Hello, fellow “quarantinos!” (Another Michele word.)
We’ve been filling hours emptying drawers, mating Tupperware containers and lids, maybe painting, gardening or cooking (Not me! Let’s not compound one catastrophic situation with another!) Probably watching a lot of TV, too.
Lucky me – I can’t afford it.
I hear that Limu the Emu has hit new advertising lows, and political spots are blooming like dandelions.
I depend on my VCR (Yep! Still have one.) and my DVD player.
My idea for this column sprouted from “The Dead Pool,” the last of the five-film “Dirty Harry” series.
Unlike 24 James Bonds, nine Batman flicks, seven Rockies, and five Karate Kids, I will never tire of Harry.
During a 6 minute car chase, a villain pursues Harry (driving an Oldsmobile) by using a remote-controlled red model toy Corvette loaded with lethal explosives. Harry cleverly survives, but the flick was clearly stolen by a Hot Wheels sports car on steroids.
That made me think of other iconic TV and movie cars originally meant to be “bit players,” but morphed into meteoric stars.
Which ones? Glad you asked.
1. Bandit’s black with gold trim ’77 Pontiac Trans AM tore a path through our memories as it outran Sheriff Buford T. Justice’s cruiser and stole Sally Field’s heart. Eastbound and down.
2. In the ’60s, it made sense that the coolest actor should drive the coolest car in the most memorable chase segment in cinema history.
Steve McQueen as Frank Bulitt, a detective, is assigned to protect a mob whistleblower.
The highlight of the film is an 11-minute chase scene.
McQueen, doing his own driving, steers a ’68 Mustang GT 390 fastback up and down hilly San Francisco streets.
Despite McQueen’s Hollywood stature, the Mustang was the star.
3. The “Dirty Harry” toy Corvette
4. “The Dukes of Hazzard” show pitted shallow, cosmetic superficiality against stupidity. Stupidity won. Cousins Luke, Bo and Daisy Duke were appealing, athletic young actors. The General Lee, an orange ’69 Charger, was their delivery vehicle for the family’s moonshine business. General Lee performs wild stunts, leaping and jumping, as the good ol’ boys outrun the “Revenuers.”
More than 250 Chargers were demolished during the series, which ran from 1979 to 1985. Stupid.
5. The sight of Jim Rockford’s ’77 Pontiac Fire Bird Esprit transports fans back to Paradise Cove and happy memories of Rocky, Angel, Beth (Jim’s lawyer), Sgt. Becker and others who assisted Jim in his private-eye business. I miss ’em all.
6. John Milner’s ’32 Ford bright yellow Deuce Coupe was built as just another prop for a 1983 movie. As “American Graffiti” became a cult classic and bolstered the acting careers of Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Cindy Williams, Harrison Ford and Suzanne Summers, it’s obvious the Deuce ruled the road to success.
7. The 1983 horror film “Christine” introduced us to Arnie, an unpopular high school misfit relentlessly bullied and tormented by classmates.
He spots Christine, a ’58 Plymouth Fury, long neglected on a roadside and purchases her as a restoration project.
As he becomes obsessed with her, he discovers Christine has amazing, dark, mystical powers.
Together, they seek revenge.
8. Detective Starsky owned the two-door bright red ’74 Ford Torino. He and partner Hutch were Zebra 3, a police-call team ID. They protected southern California from ’74 to ’79. Hutch drove a “beater,” a tan ’73 Ford Galaxie 500.
Hutch named the Torino the “Striped Tomato.” Jealous? Ya think?
9. As a flawed person myself, I seek out programs that prove damaged characters can still be productive citizens. Detective Grace Hanadarko races through Oklahoma City fighting crime from an ’81 Porsche she named “Connie.”
A free spirit, she makes no apologies for her behavior, sometimes crude, gritty and offensive, but always honest.
Heaven, however, has sent her a “last chance angel” named Earl whose mission is to save Grace’s soul. Earl doesn’t have a car, but he does have wings.
10. A tie: The Bluesmobile. Elwood Blue purchased a ’74 Dodge Monaco at a Chicago County auction. It featured a complete police equipment package, which came in handy during the 10-minute high-speed chase actually through the Dixie Square Mall in Harvey, Illinois. Scene stealer? You bet.
“Ecto-1,” a 1984 combination limo/ambulance conversion vehicle was manufactured by Cadillac, assisted by two other companies whose specialties were ambulances and hearses.
Ecto-1 made its mark in auto history as the Ghostbusters’ vehicle. With Bill Murray behind the wheel, numerous fender-benders occurred in New York as other drivers became distracted by the incredible spectacle. The production company paid in excess of $50,000 in fines and damages.
I probably missed a fave or two of yours, but here’s my list.
Zoom!
