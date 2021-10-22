I’m returning to normal.
Well ... OK, I admit I’ve only ever had a nodding acquaintance with “normal,” but I miss parts of my life I truly enjoyed, and it’s time for me to come home.
The past 16 months ruthlessly battered our souls. I know I’ve been left with a bruised psyche, paranoid blips and raw emotions. Everyone suffered in some way.
Quarantine with seemingly unsolvable phone problems and endless computer glitches showed me new dimensions of fear and isolation.
Right now, the computer is fine but, with both phones (landline and cell), I can only make and answer calls. Both phones have built-in answering features (a default or personal message option), but neither gizmo came with set-up instructions.
I can’t receive messages or entertain with goofy greetings.
I plan to end that this weekend. I need more spirit back.
For years, I amused myself, family, friends – and strangers – with a collection of crazy outgoing phone greetings. (“Hi! This is Michele. Tell me your favorite color. If I like it, too, I’ll call you back!”)
I changed my quips seasonally.
For Halloween, I used my hoarse, raspy witch voice. “Leave me a message, my pretty, or I shall turn you into a toad.”
Thanksgiving, I’d say, “Hi! It’s time to talk turkey. Gobble after the beep.”
One summer I answered, ”Hello. I’m Michele’s refrigerator. Her answering machine went to the beach. I’ll write your message down and stick it to myself with one these magnets.”
Sometimes, I do R-Rated. “Frosty! Stop that! (giggle) Frosty, you are sooo cool! Hey YOU, on the phone, I’ll get back to you after we ... melt down!”
I like simplicity, too.
“Hi! It’s Michele. OK. Now, you say something!” or “Please leave your beep after the message.”
I had a ball thinking these up. I’ve missed the fun of sharing them. Restoring my trademark answering process will restore another piece of my soul.
I saw a T-shirt that said, “If you can’t see the sunshine, be the sunshine.”
It’s corny, I know. Work with me.
Michele Mikesic Bender is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
