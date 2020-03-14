What a week! I had planned to write an upbeat, insightful, entertaining column to ease the coronavirus hysteria and soothe tense readers’ emotions.
This isn’t it.
I met Snow White in the market the other day. Tears trickled down her cheeks.
“Snow! Girlfriend! Wassup?” I hugged her.
“Oh, Michele! They’re closing Disneyland! Health workers quarantined Sneezy, and Doc was placed in isolation.”
“Snow, sweetie, that’s awful!” I exclaimed.
“Money’s tight everywhere,” she sniffled, “but I so wanted to buy a cool denim skirt and ditch this ugly mustard-colored parachute thing.”
“I can make it worse,” a young stock boy said as he plunked a roll of Charmin on an empty shelf with a thud. “The NFL and NBA have suspended their seasons. And NASCAR will race, but not permit spectators.”
“What’s wrong, folks?” A pharmacist leaned over his counter.
“Coronavirus is spoiling everything,” growled the young man.
“We’re all gonna die, and I’ll be buried in this bleeping skirt!” Snow wailed.
“I’ve worked here a long time,” the pharmacist sighed, “and it seems like every election year, a plague breaks out. In 2004, it was SARS. Avian was 2008. Swine, ’10. MERS, ’12.
Ebola almost put us out of business in 2014, and again in ’18.”
“Now, just a minute,” I interrupted. “Politicians can’t control germs!”
“But they can influence the media,” he replied.
“Here’s how I feel.” I took a deep breath. “TV, newspapers – they can help minimize the spread and severity of a disease by informing the public. Raising vigilance and awareness are effective measures. But when the media start sensationalizing the situation and causing a panic, a truckload of new problems arrive.”
A buzzer sounded. “I have a customer,” the druggist said.
“Just keep this in mind: Fear is more dangerous. Pray, trust God, turn the TV off and wash your hands.”
“Later,” Snow nodded.
I rumbled off in the cart.
I’ve been feeling poetic lately. I thought I’d take a whack at putting some thoughts down in verse.
Adage At My Age
This is not America,
Not the one I knew.
We had valor, ethics, pride,
And faith to see us through.
What became of dignity,
Perseverance, truth?
Search until you find it
When you vote inside your booth.
Don’t let worry block your path.
Learn to lead; learn to laugh!
Fight for life! Chase your dream!
Make a fuss! Kick and scream!
Have a message. Tell the world
What they should take to heart.
God didn’t bless us with this earth
To watch it fall apart.
Michele Mikesic Bender is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
