I demand a “do-over.” Summer ’21 was not what I ordered.
I treasure summers. We really had no summer ’20. I think that’s part of the reason I expected a magical 90 days in Camelot.
A gloomy, damp spring ran overtime. The exceptionally relentless stretches of tropical heat and humidity seemed to shorten tempers.
You’re thinking, ‘She’s supposed to write a humor column.’
I had an awful summer. Everything that could go wrong did!
But then, when I thought of the horrific days of last summer’s pandemic – the isolation, suffering, deaths, mixed with the behavior of people who, in their hearts, knew better but destroyed property and harmed others anyway – my difficulties seemed very tiny.
Today, Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, I can’t help seeing a parallel.
We didn’t learn.
In 2001, we had our noses rubbed into widespread, senseless hatred and an ultimate display of evil, depraved and catastrophic disrespect for human life.
Spring ’20 brought us a merciless, brutal disease that jeopardized the world’s population.
Brokenhearted over the deaths of family and friends, and fearful for the caregivers who risked their lives struggling to spare them, we were reminded of life’s value and uncertainty.
I’m 72. I can’t remember more mass murders, senseless destruction and mayhem ever before. Daily, I mourn the deaths of strangers victimized by pointless violence.
Where’s the American spirit I remember? Adversity should make us stronger, more determined to right wrongs and defend freedom.
Recent news reveals our confrontations over trivial issues: mask or no mask; vaccine or no vaccine. Recent news also reports consequences of some of the decisions folks are making.
Be proactive and choose the alternative that will protect you, your family and friends. Then take a moment to pray for the souls who died 20 years ago, and ask God to comfort the loved ones they left behind.
I promise, next column, I’ll make you laugh.
