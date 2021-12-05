Movies distract us. They nourish our imaginations, make us laugh, make us cry and awaken lost memories.
Let’s start Part 3 with classics.
“The Wizard of Oz” delights Bev H., Virginia, Melanie R. and Debbie M. Debbie and Barb B. cherish “The Sound of Music.” Dotty V. listed “Marty,” “Song of Bernadette,” “Key Largo” and “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?”
“Ben Hur” inspired Barb and Margie N. I’m crazy for classics, too, but I can’t stand Charlton Heston. His attitude – arrogant and pretentious – overpowered every part he ever played. (Yes! Even Moses!)
Holiday movies warm hearts. “Home Alone” brings smiles to Barb and Gloria. C. Sweeney believes “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and Joanie F. adores Ralphie (“A Christmas Story”).
The “Godfather” series rates highly with Jim B. and Mark S. “The Shawshank Redemption” impressed Bob H. When Tom Hanks walked “The Green Mile” and Nicholas Cage flew “Con Air,” Judy G. watched, wide-eyed.
This next batch contains films I’ve never seen.
The “Harry Potter” series appealed to Larry S., Dana C. and Melanie. Melanie also enjoyed “Lord of the Rings.”
Sue B. and Sidney from Windber named “Legends of the Fall.”
Jeff M., I never watched “The Forbidden Planet” or “Total Recall.”
I understand that “The Quiet Man” (early John Wayne) is an Irish tradition for Jeff and Ann.
Ann saw “The Hunger Games.” I didn’t. But she and I agree that “Stand By Me” is genuine and heartfelt.
Eric, I never even heard of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” Please fill me in sometime.
Becky S., I skipped “The Notebook” because it's touching, comforting theme would depress me.
Becky V. enjoyed “Tombstone” and Jim B. listed “The Dirty Dozen,” but I don’t do war or westerns.
Zack from Sioux Falls laughed at “Grumpy Old Men.” Kevin R. said Adam Sandler’s “The Waterboy” was rollicking fun.
Tom Hanks’ unforgettable portrayal of “Forrest Gump” dazzled Miss D., Gail and me. I suspect that sometimes Hanks channels Jimmy Stewart’s spirit.
Allentown Nancy and I adored “Spencer’s Mountain.” Ever notice how Maureen O’Hara always plays a mother? She was Mrs. Spencer, then later Mrs. “McLintock!” and then Mrs. Hobbs (“Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation” – another fave of mine with Jimmy Stewart). Nancy and I also found “The Nun’s Story” (Audrey Hepburn) riveting and intense.
My classmate Poppy picked “Remember the Titans” – which was on my list, too. The film focuses on integration, telling a true story of racial tension with insight and sensitivity. Never mind that I wanted to marry Coach Yost.
“Moonstruck” blends Italian traditions with a magnificent performance by Cher. Pat from Windber shares my fascination.
Last, but far from least, Bob P. chose “Caddyshack.” I treasure that movie: an incredible cast, pranks and horseplay, and one groovy li’l gopher. Kenny Loggins’ “I’m All Right,” the gopher’s dance tune, has been my phone ringtone for years.
This was fun. Thank you for your participation.
We’ll do something similar soon. We still need distraction. Be safe.
