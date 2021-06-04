Monday holidays irritate me. True, three party days in a row spell fun, but Tuesday dawns and everything icky about Monday is still there. Not to mention (but I will) that I believe we should celebrate events on the days they actually happened.
We should honor Abe Lincoln on his real birthday instead of at a Monday doorbuster white sale.
Kids await Memorial Day as much or more than they await Santa. The first summer breeze promises bike rides, swim days, and freedom for outdoor adventures denied us for nine long months.
Alas, we always had to return to school for two or three days after the holiday, time totally wasted in the classroom when everything important was over. Mother Nature taunted us mercilessly on those captive days with blazing sunshine, record-breaking humidity and the smell of fresh-cut grass.
Then came the final day. No up at 6:30, no cardboard cereal, no bus to catch ... and then we looked outside.
Temperatures barely neared 60 and soaking rains pounded the windows. Time to look forward to hot tomato soup and “Days of Our Lives.”
But eventually rain stops, and the sun comes out.
Summer meant something special for everybody.
My dad loved Harry’s Pizza. At least once a week we cruised Goucher Street to enjoy our perfect square 10-cent slices with one dot of pepperoni in the center.
I could count on Mom for three or four drive-in movie nights a month. My folks were good about including my friends. A phone call or two and my galpals piled into our station wagon. Usually, after the show, rather than wake their families, we’d have a sleepover.
Roxbury Park boasted a mini amusement park with a merry-go-round, kiddie coaster and a Ferris wheel. A miniature golf course and the first soft-serve ice cream stand any of us had ever seen made it spectacular.
As the sun set in the shadow of the Bandshell, my dad and his cronies warmed the benches and kept a watchful eye on us.
It was 1956, ’57 and ’58. We were all 7, 8 or 9. Boys still had cooties, so there was no drama or teenage angst to upset us.
“Our Men” dazzled us from our TV screens. Elvis broke loose in the ’50s and sang his way into Chipper’s heart.
Jere was a “Leave It To Beaver” fan, and firmly believed Wally had potential.
Cathy discovered “77 Sunset Strip” and “Kookie.”
And me – “Maverick” won me over without betting a card.
We saw ourselves as bold, trend-setting adventuresses.
Actually, we were closer to the Lennon sisters – except we couldn’t sing.
We grew up in an enchanted time period.
It was OK for kids to be kids.
