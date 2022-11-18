Hi readers! It’s me, Licorice, Johnstown’s canine columnist.
In ’21, I wrote the Christmas column and announced my semi-retirement. Big mistake!
My pet human Joe (the Milk-Bone of my eyes) and I enjoy our senior lifestyle.
My breed (Scottish Terrier) boasts extended life expectancy. I scoff at that seven dog-years equals one people-year ... baloney!
Now, age 13, I often remind Joe why he walked to the kitchen. My tail still wags at warp speed. It’s not time to hang up the leash yet.
Michele’s disappearance last winter alarmed us. In January, we followed her blogs covering her struggle with COVID-19. Had I known about her fall in February, I most certainly would have woofed in.
If you recall, our book, “Ms Geezerette’s Journey Through Babyboomer Land at the Speed of Wrinkles,” published in 2019, featured a chapter full of my columns.
Since then, people everywhere recognize Joe and me.
I struggle with modesty, but glow with pride when fans compliment me.
Michele’s book included fun memories of the Silver Drive-In Theatre. Mr. (Rick) Rosko, the owner, sold copies at his concession stand. He posted “Book Signing M M Bender” on the marquis and scheduled some appearances.
I had never attended a drive-in before. Mid-summer 2019, an ad announced “Secret Lives of Pets” and “Godzilla” now showing.
“Let’s surprise her,” I suggested. Surprise, indeed. We picked the wrong night.
We stayed anyhow.
My first visit mesmerized me.
People tailgated in cars.
Some lady offered me a bite of her hot dog. Kids patted me, grown-ups rubbed my ears, but the medley of aromas (popcorn, barbecue, perfume) spun my head.
We loved the pet movie, but “Godzilla” annoyed me so much I barked uncontrollably. We left early.
This fall, Joe and I met a delightfully mixed group at Mount Calvary’s St. Francis Day pet blessing. Events such as this and the Roxbury Park Bark leave me stoked and intoxicated by the smorgasbord of “fannies.” (Hey! I’m a dog! Work with me.)
Fans spotted us and, amid flattering remarks, asked where I’d been.
“Licorice, we miss you.”
Michele’s “comeback column” shocked us, but filled in the blanks. “Joe,” I insisted, “we gotta call her.”
She needed us! Hackers victimized her, damaging her laptop. She can lift the Dell itself, and fish the carrier off the closet shelf. Alas, the bagged gizmo weighs too much. Plus, how could she manage with her walker or chair?
We drove to her apartment and reunited with poochie-smoochies. My portrait now hangs in her living room photo gallery. Perched on her lap in the wheelchair, I felt “queenly” again!
Sorta off the subject, but worth mentioning, what a bummer about Queen Elizabeth! I breathed a sigh of relief when Fergie adopted the Corgis.
Joe and I delivered the laptop to Diane, Michele’s amazing computer repair lady.
I rode shotgun.
After Diane fixed it, we fetched it.
I hopped on the lift chair and snuggled with Michele.
“I’m one lucky dog,” I said.
“God showers me with blessings. Remember, I wrote last year’s Christmas column?
Could I do Thanksgiving day this year?”
“Lic, you got it!” She hugged me! My tail thumped!
Readers, celebrate your blessings. Give God a wag!
Treasure your pets as they treasure you.
See ya next time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.