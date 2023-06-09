On summer Sunday evenings, Johnstowners can travel to lost-but-not-forgotten eras of automotive milestones.
The resilient Street Survivors Car Club hosts cruise-ins in the Valley Dairy parking lot along Scalp Avenue in Richland Township starting at 5 p.m.
My dad (a genuine auto-holic) and I awaited the new model “reveals” each autumn like kids wait for Santa Claus.
Cars from the 1950s rocked.
We drooled over Ford center grill bars and marveled at the unbroken, cowl-to-tail slope of Buick bodies. (In 1948, Lockheed F-28 aircraft inspired that unique contour.)
Muscle cars ruled the ’60s, offering high-performance engines, vivid colors, spoilers and hood scoops.
The club offers tastes of every trend.
Model As, Mustangs and Thunderbirds reflect decades of Fords. Impalas, Bel Airs, Chevelles and ’Vettes define Chevrolet. Mopars include Barracudas, Hemis and Chargers.
My buddy Joe owns a ’49 Plymouth Cairnbrook. The spacious interior features a woodgrain dash. The split windshield confirms its age.
I met “Little Green,” my first Studebaker pick-up.
A coupe parked nearby reminded me of the “Stude” my BFF Cincinnati Cathy’s dad drove when he chauffeured us to teen dances. Three gals crammed in the back while Cathy sat up front beside him. We stuck our knees in our ears and breathed in rhythm.
When a bright yellow “Deuce” pulled into the lot, “American Graffiti” came to life.
“Originals,” some rusty and weather-beaten, still epitomized the meticulous craftsmanship displayed by generations of autoworkers.
Now, all cars look alike. I can’t tell a Hyundai from a Subaru, or a Cobalt from a Fusion.
I treasure my ’03 PT Cruiser, “Bailey,” the color of Baileys Irish Cream, because his Mopar frame distinctly stands apart.
California believes it set the bar for the auto craze. Wrong! Their car culture had nothing compared with ours.
I’ve attended two cruises so far. Club members welcomed me and spoiled me rotten.
The highlight of my first visit came when officers asked me – a celebrity – to draw the winning 50/50 ticket.
Volunteer “pushers” patiently rolled me through the lot to gawk at the amazing vehicles.
Friendly faces complimented the classic rides.
The fellas who loaded my chair (with the LED spokes) into Bailey’s hatch noticed my rear driver’s side tire looked super-low. Plugging a portable compressor into my until-then-unused cigarette lighter, they magically inflated it.
I drove home floating on air, literally.
Readers, come see this phenomenon for yourselves. I promise you’ll have a blast.
Stop and say hi to Bailey and me. You can’t miss us.
