Hi, readers. It's me, Licorice, The Trib's canine columnist.
I started in 2012 when Michele had eye surgery. Since then, my articles have run three or four times a year.
I hope I have promoted inter-species understanding, and furthered pet perspectives and awareness among humans.
I'm 10 now.
We call each other, but the last time I actually saw Michele, we did a book-signing at the Resurrection Church picnic. She scrawled her name, and I provided “pawtographs.” (It's a great Christmas gift for “baby boomers” and people who remember and love the old Johnstown.)
Since she moved across town, she and my pet human, Joe, haven't stayed in touch. Fortunately, pet friendships (especially canine) last forever.
The pandemic brought chaos and misery to all creatures, humans and animals. Quarantines isolated us. We all lost friends and loved ones. Humans wear muzzles now.
This year was better, but folks remain cautious and fearful.
Michele understood when I told her my decision to "retire" from writing.
“We're all getting older, Lic," she said. "We must find our comfort zones. Time's too precious to squander.
“Since you plan to cut back, would you like to write this year's Christmas column?”
The question left me breathless. “I'd love to,” I gasped. “I'd be honored. But what should I say?”
“Tell folks about some precious Christmas memory that you treasure,” she suggested.
I thought for a moment, then said, “I know just the story I want to tell.”
Our blended furry family congregates up the street at Aunt Paulette's house for holidays and celebrations. Aunt Paulette is my cousin Cocoa's pet human. My human sister Jenny adopted Cassie, a Yorkie. Baby, our very old and wise cat, is raising her son, Buddy.
We four-legged furry elves usually squeeze under the tree while the humans cluster in the kitchen.
Suddenly, I heard noises. Cassie dashed to the door and Cocoa growled.
A group of humans gathered on our porch. “We'd like to sing for you,” their leader said.
We scurried to the front window. We'd never seen anything like that before.
“Jingle Bells” got the party rolling. A warm night by Pennsylvania standards encouraged people to venture outdoors. Some neighbors perched on their steps. A bigger group crossed the street from other yards.
“Oh Come All Ye Faithful” went over big. It's not hard to sing and most folks know the words.
The finale was “Away in a Manger.” We'd heard it before, but we still listened closely.
The crowd dispersed. Everyone thanked the singers, who continued on down the block. Our humans returned to the kitchen, and our crew snuggled back beneath the tree.
“What's a manger?” Cassie asked.
Wise Baby answered. Her dad had been a barn cat.
“It's a wooden box filled with straw and hay. Little animals curl up there, especially if the barn is big and drafty.”
“Mom, you mean the human baby slept there?” Buddy asked. “I thought he was important.”
“He was very important,” Cocoa explained. “Listen to the songs on TV. They tell the story.”
“God's the guy who created everything, right?” I wondered.
“Jesus, the Baby, was God's son, cuz,” Cocoa continued. “God sent his son to grow up around humans and teach them how to be decent and loving.”
“This stuff happened a long time ago?” Cassie asked.
Baby spoke up. “Yes, hon, but God is really patient. If you believe in him now, he'll still love you and forgive you. That's extra important when you grow old like me. I want to go to Heaven.”
“So if you're good, and kind, and trust God, and live life like Jesus would've wanted you to, you're in 'the circle.'” I wagged my tail.
I'll close by saying something Michele says at Christmas. “Wishing you peace on earth, a Christmas wrapped in love and joy, and may your toes be mistled.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.