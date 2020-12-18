How can I pull off a Christmas column at the scariest, lowest point of a year that blew the needle off the misery meter?
You read the headlines daily.
I won’t repeat statistics.
Reaching far into the cortex of my brain (and it’s dusty in there), I realized that “only” children like me have few “Ralphie-type” Christmas memories.
My funny Christmas moments happened after I was 30.
One day after school, I stopped at GeeBee for some stocking stuffers. It was 4 p.m. when I sloshed in, and 5 when I slid out.
One headlight on my car was dark. Hubby said the filament broke, and he had ordered a new one.
“Meanwhile,” he advised, “just step out and give it a gentle kick. The ends should catch.”
Trapped in a long line of cars waiting for the light at Scalp Avenue, I noticed one lone light shining on the Buick ahead of me.
I hopped out and gently kicked the headlight, which obediently flickered on.
Back inside, I peeped in the rearview mirror.
A guy in a truck was apparently impressed by my do-it-yourself repair. Climbing out of his F-150, he trudged to his grill and kicked his light with his size 13 Wolverine boot.
I never saw glass shatter like that. I learned a few new words, too. The light changed and I drove off, restraining my laughter until I passed the ramp.
Speaking of glass, I had a pedestal candy dish that I filled with colorful Christmas Hershey kisses. But the candy kept disappearing.
I chastised Hubby and his daughter, who insisted it wasn’t them.
New Year’s Eve, I moved the pedestal to the mantle, but set a flimsier glass bowl of kisses on a chest.
At 4 a.m., a crash awakened us. Down in the living room our dog, Squash (a beautiful golden retriever/collie mix), was curled on my chair, hiding her face.
Kisses and glass covered the hardwood floor and rug.
Hubby volunteered for salvage and restoration duty while I examined Squash for cuts and glass fragments.
“Chocolate’s dangerous for dogs,” I worried.
“She’ll be fine. I’ll need to throw this dustpan and brush away,” he added as he tied off a Hefty bag full of glass and candy. “Come with me before I go to the garage.”
He switched the outside lights on. The yard twinkled with sparkling snow flakes, speckled with shreds of red, silver and green tinfoil, atop ... well ... “recycled Purina.”
“Chocolate agrees with her,” he observed.
Our gal was safe. Thank you, St. Francis.
I’m no singer. I’m no cook either. But I discovered a recipe called “Pig Soup,” that blended the ingredients for pigs-in-the-blanket into a delicious, hardy soup. I “test-made” it twice – no glitches!
Each year, our church filled two buses with carolers to visit shut-ins and nursing homes. One time, the mission ended at the Lutheran Home where my Aunt Sis and her best friend were roomies.
Sis recognized many faces since I took her to church with me often.
“Where’s Michele?” she demanded. “Doesn’t she sing?”
“Music Dude,” our music director, laughed. “They’re having dinner for us at the church. Chili, hot chocolate, and Michele’s Halupki Soup.”
“She’s cooking? And you’re going to eat it?” She shook her head in concern. “Well, God bless you.”
Numerous people have eaten my cooking and gone on to live normal, productive lives.
My funniest Christmas experience happened at my sister-in-law’s house long ago.
We were sitting in the kitchen visiting.
A school bus rolled up, but no kids came in, not unusual for a 40-ish day with a fresh snowfall.
Their mom looked out and announced, “They’re building a snowman.”
“Awesome!” I replied. “Can’t wait to see him.”
An hour passed. “I’m gonna bring them in,” she said.
From the front stoop, I could hear her howling with laughter.
I joined her.
Cars sat bumper-to-bumper on their street, and we could see more waiting around two or three more blocks. Obviously, he was a show-stopper.
The children had constructed an “anatomically-correct” snowman. Neighbors flocked into the yard, and drivers hunched over steering wheels, hooting and chuckling.
Word spread. I bet 75 cars passed by to view this unique sculpture before the police arrived to unsnarl traffic.
Following official orders, the snowman was spayed.
Hope funny-bone tickling tales will boost our holiday spirit. May that Star of Bethlehem brighten our world, and light the path God has for us in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.