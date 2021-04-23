Companies upgrade products frequently.
Mixers became Ninja Blenders. Shout removes tougher stains. Diapers absorb more liquid.
Cars feature more gadgets and gizmos than ever. My dad would be dazzled, although the 18 cup holders wouldn’t have impressed him.
About 15 years ago, Campbell’s made their cream of mushroom soup, a cooking staple for me, thicker and creamier. It tasted like Elmer’s Glue and had the texture of Valspar primer. I never bought it again.
And ’fess up ... In 1980, toting your new V-Tech Cordless phone, didn’t you strut proudly to the neighbor’s yard hoping to get a call? (“Hey, I gotta take this.”)
Now, by the end of March 2020, we all realized this pesky virus wasn’t going to blow over in a few weeks.
I don’t sew, knit, do puzzles or paint. My cuisine is iffy on a good day. I gave up TV two years ago because I couldn’t afford even “no-frills” cable. Days were dark and long.
But I do have willpower. Mercy, I wrote a whole book in 2018.
I gained 40 pounds after my hip replacement, and 10 more crept on. I needed a Lenten sacrifice (not to mention a smaller arse), so I devised a diet and exercise plan that I described in my previous column.
I started on St. Patrick’s Day and lost the first 50 so easily that I decided to keep going.
Looking in my mirror, I quoted George Eliot: “It’s never too late to be what you might have been.”
Actually, I’d been normal several times before, and saved all my skinny clothes.
I was despondent, grief-stricken, weepy, frightened, and heartbroken. But I threw myself into emptying boxes, cleaning out drawers and sorting.
I only brought two cartons of fat clothes when I moved (because I never expected to chub out again) so they were quickly packed and gone.
Winter and summer clothes, skinny and fat clothes, donations, alterations – my apartment looked like Montgomery Ward’s stock room.
I also sprung for a jar of exfoliant. Ladies, I’m here to tell you – try it! My skin is drier and scalier that a lizard. I always looked like I was molting.
I’m new and improved – reinvented!
Styles cycle and trends return (though I hope saddle shoes, Nehru jackets, shoulder pads and miniskirts are gone for good).
I know some of the things I kept will be “too young for me.” (I’ll be 72 in 16 days) and I’ll fill another St. Vinny’s donation box.
But... hair. Reinvention must be complete.
Mom made my hair choices until I was 15. We did Loretta Young page boy in first grade, and “pixie” during her Shirley MacLaine period. Elizabeth Taylor required brush rollers (fun time sleeping in sixth grade), and Audrey Hepburn’s French twist looked ridiculous on a 12-year-old.
I ironed my hair with our Sunbeam steam iron to duplicate Cher all through college. Then came Farrah, with natural-appearing locks that were anything but.
Looking at Ms. Mop, I realized the only style I never tried was Doris Day. I wasn’t near a salon in more than a year.
Plus, Doris was a smart blond. I’m the gal who failed the “Are-you-a-robot?” test three times. Now, I might have missed a crosswalk in the first photo-array, and maybe a stop light in the second. But a whole city bus? I don’t think so.
Maybe the peroxide would penetrate my inadequate temporal lobes.
It took two treatments to achieve Doris. Since then, I accidentally dropped my mouse into a glass of Diet Dr. Pepper (mouse drowned, bought new one); knocked my internet router off the kitchen shelf (it survived); and locked myself in our apartment mail room.
Maybe it takes time for the peroxide to marinate.
So, here’s Doris! I actually have teeth. You’ve seen them before. Work with me. Next pose will be better.
Thank Heaven we’re still wearing masks. Please be safe. We’re not out of the woods yet. Social distance, mask, and vaccinations.
Safe spring to all!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.