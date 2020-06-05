Time travel back with me, just a few days. Bring your imagination. OK, do you hear guitar tones in the background ... strum, strum-strum-strum-strum, strum?
“It was the third of June, another sleepy, dusty delta day; I was out pickin’ cotton and my brother was balin’ hay; then Mama said, ‘I got some news today from Chocktaw Ridge, seems Billie Joe McAllister jumped off the Tallahatchie Bridge.’ ”
I thought we should borrow some “used days” from happier times (OK, maybe not so happy for Billie Joe). You must admit, though, so far this summer really stinks.
Song writer Bobby Gentry had us laughing heartily over the “Harper Valley PTA.”
Loretta Lynn reminisced about being a “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
Glen Campbell’s Sunday night “Goodtime Hour” frequently featured what I call “story songs.” Marty Robbins sang all about “El Paso,” and Neil Diamond delivered us to “Brother Love’s Travelin’ Salvation Show.”
Bobby Goldsboro could sing us a story. On another Glen Campbell episode, Bobby crooned about “the last day of June” and his visit with a shady lady. His tune, kind of racy for its time, explained: “She was 31 and I was 17. I knew nothing about love; she knew everything. I sat beside her on her front porch swing and wondered what the coming night would bring.”
Yeah, we all knew what it brought. Risqué lyrics, but a beautiful description of teen-age angst.
I liked almost all Goldsboro songs except “Honey.” I never understood the appeal of teen-age death songs. “Teen Angel” – her date could have bought the girl another high school ring!
And “Deadman’s Curve?”
What were Jan and Dean thinking?
Does anyone remember “The Leader of the Pack?” When her dad ordered her to break up with a local delinquent, the poor girl had to “tell her Jimmy we’re through.”
In a heartbroken tantrum, Jimmy revved his bike apparently too loud to hear his beloved screaming, “Look out! Look out!”
My galpals and I thought this tune peaked for wretched and pathetic. We composed our own version ... “Nobody’s Perfect.”
“Nobody’s perfect, not even my Tim. I know cause the cops are after him. Sure he robbed and sure he stole, but after my watch, he took my soul.
“Nobody’s perfect, not even Tim, but I still love my sweet crooked him!”
Don McLean’s “American Pie” told about “the day the music died,” memorializing the plane crash that claimed the lives of popular rock and roll stars and changed music history.
Kenny Rogers will live forever in the iconic words of “The Gambler.” Bobby McGee and Janis Joplin made time stand still.
But what’s my favorite of all story songs? So glad you asked!
Although Harry Chapin recorded his share of poignant, creative parables, “Taxi,” awakens memories I thought were forgotten. They’re not.
“Oh, I’ve got something inside me, not what my life’s about;
“I’m letting my outside tide me over, until my time runs out.”
OK, readers – your turn.
What’s your favorite story song? There’s a lot to choose from: “Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Me and You and a Dog Named BOO,” “Big Bad John,” “Cat’s in the Cradle” ... and more!
Speak up! Let’s save our summer with songs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.