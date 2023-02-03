In my youth, I dismissed hockey as a spectator sport.
Although I “lived” for Saturday afternoon “all-skates” at the War Memorial Arena, I secretly loathed actual ice.
For me, those afternoons peaked when our group arrived and, white skates strategically draped over our shoulders, cruised the outer corridor clad in groovy stirrup pants.
As the sound system blared Lawrence Welk’s “Calcutta,” I logged more time bouncing on my fanny than gliding on my blades.
Johnstown remains a mecca for amateur sports. Teams and fans gather yearly for the AAABA baseball classic. The Sunnehanna Amateur tournament attracts devoted golfers. (Tiger Woods played here!)
Our city has supplied memorable star athletes to big-time sports.
Jack Ham (Steelers), Andrew Hawkins (Bengals and Browns) and Pete Duranko (Notre Dame and Denver Broncos) added Flood City spirit to football.
Dick Roberge and recently retired Dana Heinze blazed hockey trails.
Pete Vuckovich led the Milwaukee Brewers to the World Series, winning the 1982 Cy Young Award. In 1989, he played evil Yankee slugger Clu Haywood in the hit movie “Major League.”
Rodney Dangerfield said, “I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out!”
That pretty much summarized my opinion of the sport. However, the early 1970s Jets’ colorful pursuit of the EHL title caught my attention.
During the pre-flood winter of ’77, Johnstown went “Slap-happy.”
“Slap Shot,” a movie screenplay by Nancy Dowd, described the Jets’ quest to survive in a small town plagued by economic setbacks and a dwindling population. The flick recreated the Jets’ glory days peppered with laughs and brutality.
Johnstown welcomed Hollywood. Even my Aunt Sis (who didn’t know a puck from a mothball) longed to be an extra in a crowd scene.
Some of us treasure memories showcasing close encounters of the Newman kind.
My galpal Sandy, a crazed Paul-a-phobe, frequented the Holiday Inn lounge – hoping for a glimpse of his blue eyes.
One evening, a guy plopped on the stool beside her.
“I’m Arthur Newman, Paul’s brother.”
Sandy skeptically shook his extended hand. “Nice to meet you,” she said. “I’m Doris Day’s sister.”
Bursting with laughter, the man bumped Sandy’s Singapore Sling, bathing her in red ooze.
The bartender grabbed a towel. “Bro” offered napkins and apologies.
“I’ll pay for dry cleaning,” he offered.
As if on cue, the P-Man appeared.
“Art! What’d you do?” he laughed. He extended HIS hand.
“Paul Newman,” he said.
Bro grinned. “Paul, this is Doris Day’s sister.”
The Jets begat the Chiefs, who spawned the Tomahawks.
The next fact will be hard to swallow: Johnstown won the Kraft Foods’ Hockeyville competition in 2015! (I know! I couldn’t believe it’s been eight years either.)
J-towners rallied to display support and community spirit, voting in droves. We won a $150,000 grant for updates and improvements at the arena.
Anything that inspires and unites us bolsters our karma. (Remember Gertrude the Peacock who made a stopover here in 2019?)
Johnstowners are indeed good sports.
Close to Pittsburgh, we enthusiastically cheer for the Steelers and the Penguins.
Perhaps, if they shape up, we might even root for the Pirates again.
