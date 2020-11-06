An estimated 61,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 Halloween week, a 7% increase over the previous week.
More than 200,000 Pennsylvanians have contracted the virus, with nearly 9,000 deaths recorded.
Public health experts noted spikes linked to large gatherings, but also smaller spikes after birthday parties, showers and backyard barbecues.
With fall and winter approaching, officials warn us not to become complacent. Seasonal celebrations – when people are crowded together indoors, probably without masks or regard for social distancing – create ideal settings for the spread of the virus.
Yes, I’ll say it: The M word – mask.
Masks have morphed into a topic of fierce controversy.
Somehow, the donning of face gear blustered into a political and social issue when it’s simply a matter of protection and common sense.
Because we’re all new to this, I contacted a mask authority, a pop-culture icon of mask usage: The Lone Ranger.
He and Tonto graciously answered my e-mail and dropped by Tuesday.
“Thank you for coming,” I stammered breathlessly. “This trip could not have been easy.”
“Actually, we were in the neighborhood,” the Ranger responded. “We voted up the street at your poll.”
“Voted?” I gasped. “Excuse me for mentioning a sensitive subject, but aren’t you fellas dead?”
Tonto looked startled. “Our home is in California, and dead voters don’t seem to be an issue there.”
“Y’know, I’ve heard that,” I replied.
“So, Michele, how can we help you?” the Ranger asked.
I said: “In our area, wearing a mask is a big deal. One man told me it intruded on his freedom. Another called my mask a muzzle.”
“Hmm,” mused Tonto.
“Young people seem most irate,” I continued. “A college boy on spring break said, ‘If I get it, I get it. I refuse to let it stop my partying.’ Well, he got it. He learned his lesson. ‘I was wrong,’ he said later. ‘Thought I was invincible.’ ”
“My mask conceals my identity,” explained the Ranger.
“I hate to keep disputing you, but didn’t that ship sail?” I asked. “I mean, the skin-tight blue outfit, the white hat, black mask, white Palamino, silver bullets. Not exactly inconspicuous.”
“It worked in 1956,” the Ranger laughed. “Now we go in Walmart and no one even notices us.”
“And Kemosabe,” added Tonto, “only about half of those shoppers wore masks.”
“Everybody doesn’t understand,” I sighed. “Respiratory moisture circulates when we talk, sing, sneeze, cough, laugh – even exhale. Scientific data supports mask usage as a critical first defense in combating COVID.
“An epidemiologist discovered evidence of protection for the wearer, but even stronger evidence that the mask protects others as well. Experiments to curb transmission of viruses proved that even poor-quality masks can block contagious droplets we breathe out, and particles in the air.”
“What can we do?” the Ranger wondered.
“Well, you’re living proof ... oops! Sorry! You’re proof that people can adjust to wearing masks on any parts of their faces if it’s necessary. If you made some public appearances, you’d set a great example for the macho youths who insist masks are for fearmongers.”
“Will do,” he agreed.
“Of all your programs I watched, and I’m pretty sure I saw them all, what stuck with me were the times you recited your creed. I looked it up online yesterday.”
The Ranger blushed. (Yeah! Dead guys blush! Who knew?)
I asked: “Could you say it for us now?”
He took a deep breath. Then:
“I believe all men are created equal, and everyone has the power to make our world a better place. Our government of the people, by the people, and for the people, shall endure always. I believe in my Creator, my country, and my fellow man, and I believe that all things change but the truth. Truth is forever.”
“Kemosabe, time to go,” Tonto whispered.
“Thank you for visiting, guys. I appreciate your help,” I said, nodding. “Now, can you say one more thing for me?”
The Ranger grinned.
“Hi ho, Silver! Away!”
