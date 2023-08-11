On a recent warm August afternoon, I steered my PT Cruiser (named Bailey) toward the east side of town. I know that, along Scalp Avenue, vendors wait to satisfy my intense craving.
Corn is “edible summer.” I enthusiastically gnaw my delicious circle around the sunny cobs.
Some folks have digestive issues with it. They have my sincere sympathy.
I avoid it all year because of the starch factor, but for two months every summer, I throw caution to the wind and savor yummy ears.
Mom and 5-year-old me strolled around the corner from our house to Huey’s, a farm in the neighborhood offering freshly picked veggies.
We returned toting moist green beans, luscious red tomatoes, bundles of leafy lettuce and, of course, ears of corn.
Huey’s property filled the 800 block of Viewmont Avenue.
Fortunately, roadside stands operated by local growers dot Pennsylvania’s landscape continue Huey’s mission.
My aunt owned a toy poodle, Francois, a tiny corn-aholic.
When the aroma of simmering kernels filled the kitchen, his tail wagged at warp speed.
Anchoring with both paws, he’d meticulously devour ears almost as big as he was. In an hour, the cob glistened, clean as a whistle.
I have an extremely low tolerance for “corn critters” – (fancy name: helicoverpa zea or corn ear worms). Resembling pipe cleaners caked with Vaseline, the evil weevils burrow through the leafy shocks and pig out.
Alas, one glimpse ruins me for the whole season.
I love summers like ours this time around. I suspect I was a lizard in a previous life; my body absorbs heat and humidity like a sponge.
It seems to me that our skies appeared Category 6 picturesque this year.
Abundant, opulent and “expressive” clouds decorated our horizons. Technicolor, showstopper rainbows occur with frequency. We enjoyed two double-deckers in one week last month.
Just sayin’ ... but the corn crop thrived. Happy munching.
Michele Mikesic Bender is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
