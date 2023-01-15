In 1952, my dad bought a property at 805 Stanford Ave. in Westmont from German immigrant Ernest Miller.
A two-story fieldstone housed “Pap-Pap,” “Gramma,” their son Carl and his wife Virginia, plus their two daughters – Paulette and Cathy.
Cathy! Age 3! Same as me!
Ernest and Carl operated the family business, Miller's Palm Isle, a Hornerstown landmark that endured until the '77 flood.
Pap-Pap supervised construction at 805, which included classic 1940s touches: a breakfast nook topped with a turret roof, "wedding cake" front steps, a built-in safe, a screened side porch and a totally finished linoleum-floored basement with a fireplace and custom bar.
With farsighted intuition, Pap wisely purchased numerous lots in the largely open area. His daughter Elsie and her hubby, Jack, lived in a ranch on a tract adjoining 805's back yard. Gramma named that side street Ellsworth.
The "grands" newly built retirement home sat midway on a dirt road leading from Stanford to St. Clair Road. Gramma dubbed it "Crabtree Lane."
Carl and his family occupied a split-level on the corner of Crabtree and St Clair. The Miller houses, all built of fieldstone, all included breakfast nooks.
Cathy and I bonded for life. We define "BFF" to this day. Destiny moved her to Hornerstown and me to Woodmont during our teen years. Marriage sent her to Ohio. We remain soulmates.
Why did I tell this story?
Last summer, Westmont Hilltop School District requested funding for "school modal development" (translation: safe, efficient transportation by public venues – rail, channel, roads).
The state tentatively approved a $750,000 grant. Conditions apply: It's "use it or lose it" unless a project proceeds by Aug. 1. If the grant doesn't fully cover the tab, taxpayers could end up absorbing additional costs.
Some special interest planners proposed widening Stanford Avenue to add a bicycle lane.
These promoters contend that the bike lane will address youth health and fitness concerns plus benefit the whole community by encouraging cycling.
Yo! We live in Pennsylvania. Did anyone consider the weather? The nine-month school year spans winter. Schwinn doesn't offer studded tires.
November, March and April are a crapshoot. Monsoons occur during calmer months as well.
I know the bike route from Stanford to Westmont High firsthand.
My folks sold the house at 805 in 1962, opting to trail-blaze the embryonic Woodmont frontier. Devastated, I pedaled that path whenever possible to maintain connections with my 'hood.
Stanford abruptly slopes just past Spear Street, a fun coast traveling toward St. Nick's, but a gut-wrenching pump in reverse.
Not to mention, blind spots abound.
Weather aside, do planners actually believe that, after a busy school day, students will exert their remaining energy to defy gravity? Rub a lamp!
When school board President Rob Gleason addressed the council last Tuesday, he asked members to consider shifting the funds to improving Veda Lane – another access road to the school.
Veda was named after the matriarch of the family, who owned that adjacent property. The Hales occupied that homestead for 60-plus years. The last sibling died when fire ravaged the aged house about three years ago.
Dismissals, sports and events congest the 271S and Woodmont Road intersection. An alternative would diminish that bottleneck and benefit emergency responders as well.
Our region already offers plenty of cycling territory.
A bike path simply doesn't cut it.
I'm pretty sure Veda and Pap-pap would agree.
