Two weeks ago, I heard from Kelly, a young woman I taught at Johnstown Vo-Tech. She mentioned considering retirement after 30 years at a job she held in New York, and perhaps coming home.
A former student of mine was planning retirement after 30 years of employment. I am officially a fossil.
As a New Yorker, she could shop at Macy’s, Sacks, Bloomingdale’s or other stores. However, the virus lockdown changed that option. She turned to Facebook shopping, where she glanced at tempting bargain items.
She spotted a pair of trendy Keen brand sandals and placed her order.
A poor quality counterfeit arrived. At last report, she was still battling to claim her refund.
I learned my lesson last summer when I ordered an online dress. I had lost a few pounds and decided to celebrate with a tan mid-length floral a-line, $35.
I’m not a member, but the company insisted that I use PayPal as a “guest.”
After a six-week wait, it arrived. Roughly the size of a circus tent, the fabric had the texture of the plastic mesh used in ’60s aluminum lawn chairs.
Unable to contact the company (24/7 answering machine, emails returned), I called PayPal.
“The return address is Trenton,” I told the PayPal rep. “I can easily send it back and get a refund.”
“Actually,” the rep replied, “the dress was manufactured in Upper Percolatia. We can’t issue a refund unless we receive confirmation that you sent it back at your expense.”
“Is Upper Percolatia in our galaxy?” I asked.
The rep giggled. “I’m not sure.”
“Contact those crooks again, and call me back,” I instructed her.
Then 30 minutes passed until the phone rang.
“They authorized me to offer you $7,” she whimpered, “but you get to keep the dress!”
I took the $7.
I noticed a major spike in Facebook clothing ads during the pandemic, but I didn’t put it together right away. Women trapped at home looking at eye-catching spring and summer outfits made easy marks.
Experts say the American market has been flooded with counterfeit clothing and other products. There is a shocking difference between the merchandise pictured in the online ads and what furious customers are actually receiving from almost untraceable phantom companies.
Mashable, a media fact-check site (watchdog), reported that 26% of imported merchandise sent to the USA from China in the first quarter of 2020 was fraudulent.
It cost me $26 to learn my lesson.
Somewhere on a landfill, a tan flowered circus tent made of woven plastic mesh is providing housing for a lucky family of possums.
I would have said raccoons, but they prefer trees.
They have standards.
We did “scam;” next column, we’ll explore the even ickier world of “spam.”
