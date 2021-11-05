I enjoy Facebook. I'm not addicted, spending hours logged in daily, but I'm a fan.
Mornings, I check for messages, birthdays – and read posts to see what folks are talking about.
The social media atmosphere has mellowed after all the political animosity, but an undercurrent of caution and watchfulness remains.
Facebookers created clever ideas to occupy our minds.
“What do you see out your window?” brought us closer as photos from Belgium, Norway, Rio, Canada provided a refreshing cascade of variety celebrating our “world neighborhood.”
“Did you ever break a bone?” and “Who was your third-grade teacher?” aroused memories and sparked some lively discussions.
Last week someone asked: “What movie can you not resist watching, again and again?”
I'm truly a cinema junkie, although I haven't seen one that hooked me profoundly since 2011's “The Help,” with Emma Stone and Viola Davis.
I managed to narrow my selections down to five but, trust me, I could have easily named 25.
Now, since you asked ...
• “From Here to Eternity.” Burt Lancaster leads the battle at Pearl Harbor but takes time to indoctrinate rebellious soldiers Montgomery Clift and Frank Sinatra. Burt's drunk segment, in my opinion, seemed really phony, but he makes up for it with the legendary “kissing Debra Kerr in the surf” moment.
• “Picnic.” William Holden romances Kim Novak on a memorable Labor Day. Picturesque clips from the town's community celebration remind us of the simplicity and innocence of the 1950s. Everyone remembers the couple dancing gracefully to “Moonglow,” a classic passionate interlude.
• “Rio Bravo.” The only western I ever liked isn't just another John Wayne flick. While waiting for a U.S. Marshall, Sheriff Chance tries to confine a murderer in his tiny jail, assisted by his two deputies, an alcoholic Dean Martin and ever-annoying and whiny Walter Brennan. The stagecoach delivers Angie Dickenson, who steals the sheriff's heart.
Ricky Nelson is deputized when violence increases. An unexpected and celebrated musical flash occurs when the bored lawmen burst into song. Ricky plays his guitar and sings; Dean sings, too; and Walter “harmonica-izes” (I love to make up new words) while the Duke grins and taps his toe. It's a slice of cinema history.
• “Fried Green Tomatoes” gives us a taste of depression-era southern life at The Whistle Stop café. Housewife Kathy Bates encounters Jessica Tandy at a present-day nursing home, and regales her with a fascinating saga of cultural conflict, racism, tradition, murder and the exceptional friendship between two young women, Idgie and Ruth, who face life's obstacles in another time and place.
The secret's in the sauce.
My No. 1?
• “To Kill a Mockingbird” transports viewers to 1929 Maycomb, Alabama. We meet lawyer and single father Atticus Finch, striving to raise precocious daughter Scout and inquisitive son Jem while defending an innocent Black man, accused of rape, in a high-profile, contentious trial.
Gregory Peck won a well-deserved Oscar, and the “actor-children” gave amazing performances.
Now, guess who played the mysterious but misunderstood neighborhood “boogey man”? Robert Duvall!
These are my choices; tell me some of yours.
Reply to me on Facebook, or at a new screen name, dyzeeblond@aol.com.
