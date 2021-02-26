Three months of dealing almost exclusively with automated employees at huge companies has dehumanized me.
I need Lent!
Our world endured a horrific 2020. Political maneuvers, criminal acts and finger pointing will undoubtedly continue.
In November, I innocently decided to replace my fossil flip-phone. This unleashed the demons who apparently run “electronics purgatory.”
All around me, people faced genuine agony: physical torment from a deadly virus, separation from loved ones in an attempt to shelter the healthy, precautions and masks. Exhausted health care workers pushed their limits. Schools, churches, businesses and all social activity ceased.
I felt so guilty griping about a silly materialistic convenience, but relentless foolishness from uncaring conglomerates wore me down.
Phone companies now obsess over our privacy. ( The car warranty sales force clearly don’t know about that yet.) But a cheery voice will remind you every 30 seconds you spend on hold.
I failed the “are-you-a-robot” test.
A serious automated man insisted I take a photo exam to prove I wasn’t a robot. My computer flashed a series of pix.
“Check-mark the photos containing crosswalks,” instructed Professor Privacy. I found four.
Unconvinced, auto-prof said, “Please complete a similar test. Check-mark pictures containing traffic lights.” I checked three.
“Your status remains unconfirmed. Please locate the buses in this third photo array.”
Check, check, check, check – four this time. I couldn’t help thinking that if robots can’t recognize cross walks, red lights and buses, there should be metal robot arms and teeth all over our highways. As for me, maybe I did miss a light or a walk, but a whole bus?
My head spun when auto-prof announced, “We are unable to validate your information. Please call back another time. Click.”
“Click THIS, you little 9-volt maggot!” I screamed, but he was gone.
From November to now, I have spent 36 hours and 12 minutes either on hold, chatting with a machine or amusing a disinterested tech with the IQ of a turnip.
One day, I accidentally dialed the number for the hearing-impaired.
“Hello,” droned a recorded man. “You have reached 1-800-123-4567. Can you hear me?”
That surprised me.
“Yes,” I answered.
“We are sorry,” he chided me angrily. “If you can hear me clearly, your disability is not serious enough to tie up this specialty line. Click!”
All this mayhem had nothing to do with the cellphone (although that battle isn’t over yet). I needed to have a new line installed in my apartment. Appointments were made and broken when two tenants became ill and our building locked down. (They recovered. Thank you, God.) Then pesky blizzards caused more appointment cancellations.
One hurdle remains. New equipment necessitates changing codes and model numbers. I must re-introduce Mr. Dell to Miss HP.
That reminded me of an incident at my old house 20 years ago. My best friend Sharon and I sat on the porch as a neighbor from fours doors up and one of her beagles (she was a breeder) walked by.
“Can you stop a minute?” we dog-lovers begged.
“Just a minute. This one is getting bred tonight. I have to drive her out, and pick her up tomorrow at noon.”
We petted and cuddled, and the bride and her maid of honor left. Sharon and I looked at each other.
“How do they do that?” Sharon wondered.
“I dunno. Have them share a dish of spaghetti like Lady and the Tramp. Then dim the lights, put on some Luther Vandross.”
So, here I sit, rehearsing.
“Mr. Dell, you and Miss HP have been work colleagues for a while. But she needs your new set of code numbers for the relationship to continue, kind of like renewing your vows.
“Mr. Dell, will you generously provide Miss HP with the info she needs to copy, scan and print?”
“And Miss HP, will you cherish, care for and beautify the documents Mr. Dell sends?”
I can’t perform the ceremony. I’m not “done yet.” I need a few more seconds in the Lenten microwave.
My goal this season is to become less self-absorbed. If I was wound any tighter, I’d be shrink-wrapped. I need to focus on recognizing the needs of others, and praying and helping where I can.
How about you? Do you know how to get my printer back on line with Mr. Dell? My “MsGeezerette” address is at the bottom of this column.
You do know what a crosswalk looks like, right? Oh, I could give you a test.
But if you show up with a lion, a scarecrow, a tin fella and a little girl with a dog, sorry. That’s a deal breaker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.