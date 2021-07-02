The colorful banner in the sales flier slapped me in the face: “Back to School.”
It doesn’t affect me directly anymore, but it marks the passage of time.
As a kid, those words made me freeze. I still shiver.
The whole world got cheated out of last summer. Stores should be overflowing with sunglasses, pool toys, lawn chairs, swim caps, beach bags, bathing suits, suntan lotion and flip-flops.
It’s almost July 4. I have a bottle of SPF-10 Coppertone (probably the last one left on Earth), and I plan to work on my tan. I think the lowest SPF available is 55.
Some summer trappings didn’t work for me. Try as I might, I could never walk in flip-flops. I looked like a penguin on a skateboard.
And swim caps (required at many public pools in the 1950s and ‘’60s) made me look like a giant Q-Tip.
Elementary schools provided one tablet and one pencil every six weeks – plus rulers, paste and blunt scissors. Students provided their own pens, lunchboxes and bookbags decorated with pictures of licensed characters such as Annie Oakley, Bullwinkle and Mickey Mantle.
During my first week in fourth grade, Mom told Dad: “We forgot to buy her a bookbag.” Dad arrived with a briefcase. Tan leather, it weighed four pounds and had a suitcase handle and shiny gold lock.
I checked. There were no lady TV lawyers in the ’60s. I would have looked like Judge Judy.
Relentless teasing ended that quickly.
Older students braced themselves to deal with the dreaded three-ring binder. We purchased packs of paper to insert, and cartons of “reinforcements” (gummy circles designed to patch the holes, which had an approximate 30-second lifespan on the rings).
Teachers back-to-school shopped, too. Our lists featured red pens; pencils by the gross (five out of 30 pupils will attend class “pencil-less”); paper clips and rubber bands, chalk, Scotch tape and staples.
Staple removers were overlooked-but-vital classroom tools. Staples habitually turned up in inappropriate places: chapters of textbooks; students’ clothing; and frequently body extremities.
As a teacher, I also stocked Kleenex, paper towels, Lysol disinfectant spray, Band-Aids, bug spray (school windows didn’t have screens), and an impressive “lost-and-found.”
I thank God for my teaching time, but I also am thankful that my career was behind me when the pandemic struck.
I’m marginally OK with my laptop and printer; however, if I had to depend on electronic equipment and teach from home, we’d have had Zoom and Doom.
Retailers, give us another two weeks. Pre-July constitutes cruel and unusual punishment for those back-to-school messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.