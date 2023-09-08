Labor Day festivities crowded last week’s calendar, but paled when compared to 2022.
Greater Johnstown Area Vocational-Technical School’s all-class reunion hosted alumni reaching back to 1971. Five events presented incredible opportunities for classmates to reconnect with one another and an old teacher, too.
It thrilled me to participate in the innovative concept of merging academics and vocational-technical training programs under one roof.
Politics, economics and cultural issues confronted ’60s and ’70s high school students. The vo-tech approach opened eyes and minds to unlimited opportunities and possibilities.
Starting my career at age 21, I became a peer and a teacher. My tech years overflow with memories and friendships.
I don’t believe I ever used the word “camaraderie” before, but that element ... fellowship, brotherhood ... describes the kinship of our students.
City and rural kids, jocks and nerds, bookworms, future blue collars and professionals blended despite ethnic and cultural differences.
These bonds have survived distance and time.
Enthusiastic planners are envisioning and planning our next all-class reunion for 2025, plus holding fundraisers to offset expenses for classmates.
A vo-tech flea market/vendor/car and bike show will rock Berwind Park in St. Michael on Sept. 16.
I plan to sell copies of my book, “MsGeezerette’s Journey Thru Babyboomer Land at the Speed of Wrinkles.” It’s a collection of my Tribune-Democrat columns from 2006 to 2018. (COVID-19 interrupted the original sale process.)
I have some “fleas” for sale, too.
Columbine seemingly triggered the violence epidemic. Next, COVID-19 sabotaged two years of education continuity. Bomb threats’ successor, “swatting,” practiced when someone’s phone hoax calls reporting active or imminent violence, didn’t exist back then. The confusing demands of woke-ism continue to wreak havoc.
Though our students matured in a climate of war, protest, drugs and violence (not unlike today), they were mainly scamps. Our discipline issues centered on smoking, truancy, hair and dress-code violations.
We had our share of bomb threats, but no mass shootings. No one ever stomped a flag.
However, one summer morning, some scoundrels gently lowered Old Glory, carefully folded and hid it. We saluted someone’s grandma’s 52DD bra.
I adore my kids.
Michele Mikesic Bender is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
