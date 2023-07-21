Last Monday at 3:30 p.m., the July sky darkened and clouds squirmed. An alarm sounded in my head.
On a similar 1977 afternoon, raindrops pounded my windshield as I pulled into my Oakland garage.
Bridget, my precious Irish setter, greeted me. I quickly let her out back for a quick whiz.
Although she wasted no time, I still had to towel her off.
After dinner, we hunkered in. Bridget observed while I did household chores, but we both winced at each snaky tongue of lightning. From the window, we watched water ponding in the street.
When I heard gurgles, I opened the cellar door and discovered a lake. A box of Christmas ornaments floated by.
I seized the phone and dialed. “Dad, the rain flooded my cellar,” I said.
“Stay upstairs,” he said. “Our basement is filling up, too.”
Crack! Buzz! Our call abruptly ended.
Barely 10 minutes later, the lights went out.
A flashlight and a battery-operated lantern lit the living room. The storm grew more violent.
Then, a lightning bolt shook our fieldstone house.
“Stay,” I told Bridget, and I dashed up the steps. Lightning struck the outdoor electric connection, and flames hungrily licked at the siding.
Back downstairs, I grabbed and fastened Bridget’s leash.
If worse came to worst, we’d make a run for the firehall. For the moment, we snuggled on the sofa and prayed.
Scraping sounds and bright sunshine woke us up around 6 a.m. A neighbor was shoveling mud and debris from his integral garage.
People clutching pillowcases and trash bags full of belongings filed past, heading for the firehall. The crowd included wide-eyed children and babies in strollers.
Shirley, my neighbor, hollered from her porch: “Solomon Homes evacuated. I’m going to the firehall to cook.”
“Be right with you,” I hollered back.
I filled Bridget’s water bowl with remaining ice from the freezer.
We “poochie-smooched” and I promised her I’d be back soon. She wagged.
I caused no mayhem in the hall kitchen.
After lunch, I trudged toward home through the swampy parking lot.
Several men with a ladder and tool boxes gathered beneath my bedroom window.
They carefully nailed a huge, blue tarp over the gaping hole in my charred siding.
At that moment, I understood the scope of this disaster.
The flood hit us like a sucker punch, unexpected and deadly.
We rebounded and persisted.
True, some things would never be the same. However, the memory of that entire summer, full of compassion, charity, action and courage, confirmed my faith in the Johnstown spirit.
I volunteered daily at the temporary shelter set up at a Richland school. I prepared cots and assisted elderly women in the gym shower (and took my bathing suit and used the facilities myself).
As the summer wore on, I packed donated supplies for folks going home to chaos. A Tribune-Democrat photographer snapped me from the back, sorting clothing.
Mom clipped it from the paper.
“I’d know that fanny anywhere,” she said.
Michele Mikesic Bender is a regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
