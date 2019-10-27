Mother Nature is a fickle gal. Some years she sends winter before Halloween. These are the Halloweens I remember most as a child.
Born in 1949, I was 5 or 6 before I discovered TV candy commercials featuring children in manufactured (“store-bought” we called them) costumes.
Polyester princess gowns dusted with sequins and glitter caught my eyes. Boys wanted cowboys, pirates and – as time marched on – TV super heroes: Superman, The Lone Ranger, Daniel Boone and probably the most popular of all: Zorro.
My mother’s primary mission in life was to keep me warm. She didn’t dress me by the air temperature; she consulted the calendar.
Once, she chased me into the yard carrying my woolen jacket.
“Put this on!” she ordered.
“But Mom,” I protested, “it’s 68 degrees.”
“That doesn’t matter. It’s still March!”
I never owned a “store-bought” costume.
My first “trick-or-treat” outfit was a white sheet with eyeholes cut out. Under it, I wore a winter stocking cap and my Sunday winter coat. “Toasty Ghostie!”
Hollywood helped select my Halloween attire. The year “Friendly Persuasion” came out (a movie about Mennonites during the Civil War), I wore a pilgrim outfit over my winter protection.
The “Sayonara” movie year found me with a kimono wrapped around the coat. I got a break on the headgear. Mom found an 8-pound Chinese hairdo wig in Woolworths. I was one sweaty geisha till I got home.
Grade school Halloween parties were dismal. Kids did get to wear “store-boughts” because we sat in classrooms, opening little orange treat bags of candy corn and Tootsie Rolls. A five-minute stroll through the hallway and Halloween was over.
Looking back, folks weren’t goofy enough yet to scrutinize costumes for political correctness. They allowed kids to be kids. My pilgrim and my geisha both could have been considered offensive.
Yesterday’s parents feared poisoned candy and razors in apples. Today’s parents are outraged by … SUGAR!
If you’re handing out Butterfingers, watch for villagers with torches and pitchforks!
Adult Halloween parties rock. Held indoors, imagination is the only limit in costume selection. Not to mention (but I will), high spirits often fly even higher.
My first year as a “single,” I wore a sweater, scarf and a beret and went as Bonnie Parker.
When people asked, “Where’s Clyde?” I poked my finger out like a gun.
Marilyn Monroe’s birthday has always been a holiday in my home. In 1996, June 1 was a warm Saturday night with a full moon. I invited friends to celebrate Marilyn’s 70th birthday by dressing as their favorite movie character or celebrity.
Neighbor Pete wore a shirt, tie and tool belt, arriving as Tim the Toolman Taylor. His neighbor, Tom, wore denim and flannel, dressed as Al.
Altoona friends Buck and Suzy came in yellow slickers to “dance in the rain” like Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds.
Galpal Leanne slithered in as Catwoman.
Best of show was neighbor Marlene. Carol Burnett did an unforgettable skit where she reenacted Scarlett O’Hara tearing green velvet curtains from Tara’s windows and fashioned a gown for a date with Rhett.
Carol said, “Oh, I saw it in a window and just had to have it!” Carol left the curtain rod in.
So did Marlene, who walked up our street past eight houses adorned in rod and velvet. She won the costume prize ... a “Seven Year Itch back scratcher.”
By the time you read this, I will have attended my first Halloween party in a long time, being held at a local club.
One of my BFFs lives in Florida. Jere keeps up with all my column adventures. The peacock episodes fascinated her. At a beachside souvenir shop, she found a peacock dress and matching mask (compete with sequins and feathers) ... a perfect fit.
I’m going as Gertrude! Of course, I’ll be in my chair. But I put fresh batteries in the LEDs on my spokes.
I’m stoked! I’m gonna soar!
