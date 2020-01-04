I recently learned that our state, Pennsylvania, leads the nation in the unusual tradition of dropping weird things from various heights on New Year’s Eve.
Does that take your breath away, or what?
My BFF Sharon lived in eastern Pennsylvania for almost 30 years, and I loved to visit her on holidays. We enjoyed an endless supply of quirky New Year’s Eve festivities.
Our first was the Dillsburg Pickle Drop. Mr. Pickle – a 6-foot, glowing, green, fiberglass figure – wore a top hat and white gloves. (We wondered if Mr. Peanut was aware of the resemblance.)
He plunged into a pickle barrel from atop the fire department’s ladder truck.
That’s something you don’t see every day.
Vendors sold pork and sauerkraut, pickle treats and souvenirs. I still have my Mr. Pickle refrigerator magnet.
Hershey raised a 7-foot, 300-pound kiss three stories up to the roof of the Hershey Press Building. The towering smooch was a configuration of wire mesh coated with resin gel and wrapped in aluminum foil.
It was cool to watch something rise instead of drop.
Mechanicsburg dropped an 85-pound, galvanized steel (lighted, of course) wrench from the top of its fire company’s ladder truck. Not real thrilling, but it honored mechanics who settled in the valley in the 1800s and repaired covered wagons for folks journeying west.
The town of Lebanon, known for its unique bologna, dropped a 100-pound chunk of meat encased in a protective frame from a scaffold outside a factory. New Year’s Day, workers sliced the giant slab into 10-pound bundles and distributed them to missions, charity kitchens and school lunch programs.
That celebration really touched me: goofy entertainment but with a purpose.
We never made it to Pottsville, home of the Yuengling Brewery, the oldest in America. That community raises a huge replica bottle to the top of the flagpole in the town square.
Sharon attended a two-day “Peepfest” in Bethlehem the year that I stayed home. The creepy marshmallow Easter critters are manufactured there. The fest culminates when a 4-foot, 9-inch yellow lighted fiberglass peep hits the ground.
I can’t even stand to be in the same room with anything marshmallow!
Neither Sharon nor I had ever heard of Beavertown, a small village in the Susquehanna Valley, until I started researching details for this column.
They drop a beaver.
No, he’s not real. Bucky, an allegedly life-sized effigy, slides down a zipline in a bucket. No lights, no hype, no bling.
I’ve never seen a beaver that huge. Someone needs to call Marie Osmond. Those beasts need Nutrisystem badly.
Type it in your browser. They have YouTube footage. (yawn)
Fifty-two communities across our state drop odd, whimsical items and entertain citizens every New Year’s Eve.
Johnstown, we gotta drop something!
While villages depend on ladder trucks and cranes, we have natural drop points. The top of the Inclined Plane is perfect. The Stone Bridge would be awesome, too.
But what should we drop? (Hey! I heard that! I said “What?” Behave yourselves.)
What product, item, logo identifies us? A giant gob? An umbrella?
C’mon, readers! What should we drop? Where’s a good spot?
I’ll report your suggestions in my next column. Our pride is at stake. We can’t be outdone by 52 other locations.
Reach me on Facebook, by email or USPS. (“Snail mail” is politically incorrect. Thank you, Colleen.)
Readers, help!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.