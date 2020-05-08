Happy Mothers’ Day Eve to you, ladies, and Happy Birthday Eve (71) to me. Welcome to my first Saturday column. I promise you a “showstopper!”
A recurrent nightmare interrupts my slumbers. A noisy, hostile mob swarms in my yard, wielding pitchforks and torches.
The ghost of Danny Thomas wails, “We’ve sent you 12 cartons full of decorated memo pads!”
Marlo, standing next to him, screams, “Yes! Address labels, too. And you only donated $60!”
An angry priest steps forward.
“Father Flanagan, is that you?”
“Yes, Michele. We’ve sent you 40 calendars and 80,000 Boys Town Christmas Seals! Forty years and you sent a crummy $100.”
“But I didn’t ask for any of that stuff,” I protest.
Several men in uniforms point their pitchforks menacingly. “Fifty-eight pounds of address labels in 15 years,” hollers another.
“And two wheelbarrows of nickels glued to our invoices!
“You never returned one!”
“I’ve wondered about that,” I replied hesitantly. “If you need contributions so desperately, why waste nickels on reply cards?”
“Hiss! Boo!” roars the throng, and I wake up.
Charities torment me with guilt. It’s true. I have enough memo pads and address labels to last me for the rest of my unnaturally blond life.
I support three causes:
Saturday’s Kitchen here in Johnstown; a disease group whose legitimacy I confirmed after hearing rumors; and the Salvation Army (Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.)
Apparently, Facebook decided folks weren’t remorseful enough and started a “birthday donation” program last summer. They request that you name a worthy cause for your friends to support.
I agonized over this, and discovered a charity that actually solicits an item that women use up and discard. The Appalachian Wildlife Refuge in North Carolina collects (ready?) used mascara wands.
Huh? I admit a mental picture formed in my mind of “Roxanne Raccoon” at her vanity mirror carefully applying Maybelline Colossal Lash in Raven Black, then batting her seductive eyelids with pride before she leaves for the Thursday night township trashfest.
The refuge discovered that these beauty brushes, pieces of plastic that add to landfill overflow, worked great as cleaning and grooming tools for small animals.
Soft, compact bristles reduce the risk of injury to tiny, and often fidgety, patients. Wands remove larva, fly eggs, dust, dirt and sawdust from fur and feathers of small animals.
Wildlife technicians implement them to examine tiny critters for injuries, too, and they’re perfect for swabbing out the syringes sometimes needed to feed animals.
Readers, I want “magic wands” for my 71st birthday.
Of course, we have this pesky virus to deal with, so I have a plan. Ladies, toss your used wands in a container. You can clean the mascara residue off with warm soapy water and an old toothbrush (my technique) or just donate them “as is” and I’ll detail them.
Appalachian gets such a volume that they accept donations only in October and April, but nothing is wasted. Volunteers package any overflow wands with educational materials to instruct others how to use them. They share with other facilities, refuges and rehabilitators, in the U.S. and abroad.
“Stash your lash-ers” until the COVID danger subsides.
It’s not like they have expiration dates! With any luck, that will coincide with the October collection.
Men, don’t feel left out. We will need postage. I’ll place donation canisters near the wand containers, and if every guy dropped a quarter in, we’d be on our way to North Carolina.
A “Wand-Raiser”! It certainly sounds more magical than a fundraiser. A magic wand can raise awareness, compassion, creativity, and … well, eyebrows, too.
Ladies, fill your isolated hours by tossing a wand in a Tupperware. Fellas, toss a quarter in a Solo cup on your dresser. When the quarantine ends, I’ll let you know where “drop-off points” will be.
If small businesses became collection points, they could welcome back sorely missed customers and help the environment as well.
I’ll keep you informed.
Meanwhile, have a magical Mothers’ Day, and I’ll have a spellbinding 71.
