After a weeklong wait, county-level recount results will put Moxham resident Michael Capriotti on Johnstown City Council.
Capriotti, a retired city firefighter, and fellow Democrat Don Buday were tied when unofficial election results were tallied Nov. 5, setting the stage for the need for polling place, absentee and military ballots to be recounted.
Official results were released Thursday, giving Capriotti 1,505 votes and Buday, 1,502.
Republican Charles Arnone, a city restaurant owner, topped the list of four hopefuls.
