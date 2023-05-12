Name: Michael Betcher
Residence: Windber
Education: Windber Area '87; IUP '93
Current Job: Regional Business Executive - Siren Group
Background: 25-year career in corporate sales/management; Windber Area School District school board president; Former president Windber Youth Football League; former Legislative Aid - State Representative Tom Yewcic; Chairman, Windber Pride Legacy Committee (fundraising group for the Windber Stadium Project)
Family: Wife of 25 years, Karen; four children
1. Why are you running for this position?
Unlike other candidates, I have a business career in the private sector. I can leverage my relationships in an effort to bring real economic expansion for Somerset County.
I think I can help.
I will bring strong, creative leadership to Somerset County that will have a positive impact on our region.
Although the current leadership in our county should be congratulated for their years of public service, Somerset County needs to evolve and improve.
A vote for me is a vote for change.
I have a strong history of responsible leadership for a $22M school district. WASD fund balance has grown from $7.5M to $11.4M in that time and maintains one of the lowest tax rates in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
I have proven that – if you build a dynamic team, that team can deliver outstanding results and be financially responsible.
2. What do you see as the biggest priorities for Somerset County?
Economic Development - we need to develop career options for our younger citizens. For generations, we have watched High School/College graduates move away from our region. That needs to change.
Somerset County has potential to develop economic opportunities to keep our younger generation local and productive while offering a pathway to prosperity for all residents.
Organizational Leadership - there seems to be an uncomfortable work environment with our county workforce. We need to build a strong, dynamic workplace where people are excited to contribute and work toward common goals. We have to come together to identify county challenges and put a plan in place to improve.
3. Over the past year, concerns have been raised about employee pay in Somerset County, to the point one elected row officer has called for commissioners to raise taxes to boost wages. Where do you stand?
The real path to success in Somerset County is Economic Development.
Everything improves if we can bring business and industry to our county.
I have voted to raise taxes a few times.
Sometimes you need to invest money to bring new money to the region.
No one likes tax increases.
By the way, I don't like the idea of paying more taxes either. Before I vote to increase any taxes, I will make sure all possible alternatives have been explored.
4. What are your goals if elected/reelected?
The first 30/60/90 plan is:
30 days: Meet with as many county employees as possible. Identify the largest strengths and challenges in Somerset County
Leverage our strengths
Acknowledge our challenges
30-60 days: Build relationships with the leaders in Somerset County
Prioritize County challenges
60-90 days: Communicate County priorities
Develop individual plans to improve all challenges
Implement a plan. Monitor outcomes
Evaluate and improve
Build a stronger organization. Create a better economic base
It is a cliche, but people don't care how much you know until they know how much you care. County leadership is only as strong as the people who make up their organization. Our biggest resource is our people.
Additionally, I think it will be great to reach out to corporate business leaders from outside the region and invite them to explore what Somerset County has to offer. There is tremendous potential.
