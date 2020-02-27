A Meyersdale woman has been sentenced in federal court in Johnstown to one day in prison on her conviction of conversion of government funds, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced on Thursday.
Donalee Harvey, 73, of the 400 block of Woodlawn Avenue, will also have to serve three years’ supervised release, including one year of home confinement. She was also ordered to pay $251,000 in restitution to the Social Security Administration, Brady’s office said in a press release.
U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. prosecuted the case on the government’s behalf.
From Dec. 3, 1997, to March 2, 2018, Harvey received and used $164,862 in Social Security benefit payments made to another person, to which she was not entitled, according to information presented to the court. That amount represented approximately 236 separate payments.
