A Meyersdale woman pleaded guilty in federal court in Johnstown to a charge of theft of government funds, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Monday.
From Dec. 3, 1997, to March 2, 2018, Donalee Harvey, 72, of the 400 block of Woodlawn Avenue, “did receive and convert falsely to her own use” approximately 236 Social Security payments that were made to another person and to which she was not entitled, Brady’s office said in a press release.
The total amount of those payments was approximately $164,862, according to the press release.
U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson scheduled Harvey’s sentencing for 10 a.m. Feb. 27. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both; under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed depends upon the seriousness of the offense and the defendant’s prior criminal history, if any.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government. The Social Security Administration’s Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Harvey.
