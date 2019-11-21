MEYERSDALE – As an English teacher at Meyersdale Middle School, Megan Edwards has embraced the opportunity to share her love of reading with her students.
Now, they’re trying to share it with the world.
Edwards, and a group of middle and high school students, have launched “MASD Story Time” on YouTube, using it as an opportunity to read and record cherished children’s stories such as “Flat Stanley” and “Aliens Love Underpants” for others to enjoy.
Research has shown that reading aloud to a child can dramatically improve their literacy and vocabulary, she said.
Edwards said she saw a video of a principal at another district putting that lesson to work.
“I saw a video on Facebook of a principal from an inner-city school, who read a book aloud weekly and students’ scores went up,” Edwards said.
It inspired her to incorporate the concept in her district – with one twist.
“(I) thought maybe it would be more relatable for the younger children to have an older student read, someone they can look up to or even know as a neighbor or relative,” she said.
Posted on YouTube under “MASD Story Time,” the first episode featured stories such as “Bat Jamboree” read by seventh-graders Georgia Mazzaferro, Kennedy Brant and eighth-grader Madison Hollada.
The second episode went live Wednesday – and additional ones will be posted every other Wednesday afterward, Edwards said.
She said student volunteers meet every other week during the school’s scheduled personalized learning time.
They select books to read and determine who will read them before recording the episode.
She said the exercise is benefiting them, too.
“I think having the older students read aloud is beneficial to their own public speaking and fluency skills,” she said. “And they are having fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.