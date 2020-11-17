SOMERSET – A Larimar Township radio station owner was sentenced in Somerset County court on Monday for creating a false online dating profile of a Meyersdale woman in a scheme to lure people willing to have sex with her, authorities said.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Roger Dale Wahl, 70, owner of WQZS 93.3 F.M. radio in Meyersdale, to three-years of restricted probation including four months of electric monitoring.
"It's an extremely unusual case," District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said. "I think the judge accurately described it: creepy."
According to state police in Somerset who filed charges on Sept. 8, 2019, Wahl hid a trail camera inside the woman's bathroom years prior – without her knowledge – and then used the images obtained to lure men to her home.
No sexual acts took place and Wahl deleted the photos once he knew police had spoken with the woman.
Wahl pleaded guilty to criminal use of a communication facility, reckless endangerment, unlawful dissemination of intimate image and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Thomas said he was seeking a period of incarceration. But given Wahl's age, health and COVID-19 cases at the county jail, the judge opted for an alternative sentence.
"Which was reasonable all things considered," Thomas said. "Hopefully, this will bring some closure for the victim."
Wahl will not be allowed on the radio during the four months of electric monitoring, Thomas said.
