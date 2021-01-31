Working to end a lengthy Old Route 219 closure, Meyersdale Borough officials are hoping the last tenant inside a deteriorated Grant Street property will vacate the space by Feb. 9, Council President Jeff Irwin said.
It’s a move that would allow the borough to acquire two adjoining Grant Street buildings for demolition – something state officials want to see before they’d reopen the roadway.
The well-traveled road was closed in late November by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation due to concerns that one of the homes, 622 Grant St., may come crashing down onto the roadway.
“It’s a safety concern. We have an arrangement in place to acquire the properties at no cost – but right now we cannot do anything while a family is still living there,” he said. “It’s a landlord-tenant dispute.”
The properties are considered uninhabitable. And the remaining tenant has an expiring lease, Irwin said.
It’s a difficult situation because the renter isn’t to blame for the building’s condition – and it’s winter, he said.
“There are a few groups, church groups, working to assist them in funding another location,” Irwin said.
Area building owner, George Jenkins approached the borough over the past year about transferring the deeds to the property, which includes both residences, and another in the borough, to Meyersdale if council will drop its violations and other legal proceedings against him. Council agreed, he added, providing the properties are vacant and the deeds are signed over.
“For now, we can’t do anything,” Irwin said. We can’t act on it until we own it.”
