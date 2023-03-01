MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Workers at Meyersdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center approved a new, three-year agreement with Abraham Smilow, the nursing home’s new owner.
Workers overwhelmingly voted to ratify the contract on Monday, averting a strike that was set for Wednesday.
A press release from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania spokeswoman Emily Dong says the new contract preserves much of the contract reached with former owner Guardian Healthcare last August. Highlights include keeping dramatic wage increases and strong benefits designed to retain and recruit staff during the workforce shortage, the release said.
