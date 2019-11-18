SOMERSET – A Meyersdale Borough man was sentenced in Somerset County court on Monday to state prison, accused of taking heroin in a restaurant parking lot in the presence of two children, authorities said.
Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Michael Lee Kitzmiller, 43, to serve 1 to 3 years in state prison after he earlier pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children.
According to a criminal complaint, state police in Somerset said they were called to Subway on Berlin Plank Road on Feb. 23. for a report of an unconscious person.
Troopers said Kitzmiller was revived with two shots of Narcan after he was found on the ground beside his vehicle.
Kitzmiller later told troopers that children ages 7 and 9 were inside the vehicle when he parked at Subway. Kitzmiller said he got out of the vehicle and walked to the trunk where he shot up two stamp bags of heroin and then overdosed, the complaint said.
Kitzmiller is in SCI-Somerset.
