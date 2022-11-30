MEYERSDALE, Pa. – A Meyersdale-area man was arrested Saturday after he threatened to shoot his neighbors with a shotgun following a verbal dispute about property issues, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged James Bernard Broderick, 73, of the 1500 block of McKenzie Hollow Road, with two counts each of simple assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and harassment. He also was charged with resisting arrest.
According to a complaint affidavit, Broderick allegedly retrieved a rifle from his pickup truck and pointed the barrel at two people driving by in a truck after they had an argument.
Broderick reportedly said, “Come on back here if you want to solve something and I have something for you,” the affidavit said.
He allegedly told troopers there have been ongoing issues with his neighbors and that he keeps a rifle in his truck. He allegedly fought with two troopers when they attempted to seize the rifle.
Broderick will answer the charges before District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, at a later date.
