SOMERSET – A Meyersdale man was sentenced to serve six to 23 months in the Somerset County Jail on Monday for threatening to shoot two caseworkers with a crossbow.
Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Jamie Wayne Miller, 36, of the 200 block of Scratch Hill Road, after Miller pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering another person.
According to a criminal complaint, state police in Somerset said two caseworkers from Somerset County Children and Youth Services made an unannounced visit on Oct. 11, 2018, to check on the well-being of the children.
Miller "was complaining to the caseworkers that he did not like CYS and wished that they would leave him and his family alone," the compliant said.
Miller grabbed a crossbow from the kitchen table and pointed the weapon at the two caseworkers, the complaint said.
The caseworkers left the home without being injured.
During a later interview with troopers, Miller admitted the crossbow was cocked, but he said it was not loaded.
