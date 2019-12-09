SOMERSET – A Meyersdale man pleaded guilty on Monday to threatening to shoot two caseworkers with a crossbow, authorities said.
Jamie Wayne Miller, 36, of the 200 block of Scratch Hill Road, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment before Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Somerset, two caseworkers from Somerset County Children and Youth Services made an unannounced visit on Oct. 11, 2018, to check on the well-being of the children.
Miller “was complaining to the caseworkers that he did not like CYS and wished that they would leave him and his family alone,” the complaint said.
Miller allegedly grabbed a loaded crossbow from the kitchen table and pointed the weapon at the two caseworkers, the complaint said.
The caseworkers left the home without being injured.
During a later interview with state police, Miller admitted the crossbow was cocked, but he said it was not loaded.
Miller is free on bond.
