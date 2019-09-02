A Meyersdale man was killed Sunday morning and a second man was transported to Memorial Medical Center with a potentially serious injury after a motorcycle crash in Summit Township, state police said.
State police said 21-year-old Anthony McFee, of Washington, was traveling on Glade City Road on his Suzuki motorcycle with a passenger, 21-year-old Trevor Thomas, of Meyersdale, around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, McFee was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the motorcycle while making a right-hand turn. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle which continued through weeds before striking a utility pole. Thomas came to rest in a ditch along the road and McFee landed on the shoulder of the road, police said.
Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.
McFee was transported to Conemaugh by Meyersdale Area Ambulance, state police said.
Both graduated in 2016 from Meyersdale Area High School, where Thomas played football and was a member of the Class A state baseball runners-up. McFee also was a member of the school’s football team.
