A Meyersdale man died Monday afternoon when a branch of a tree he was cutting broke off and struck him in the head, state police in Somerset said Tuesday.
Marvin Lee Hetz, 59, was cutting trees at a property on Sechler Road in Addison Township, just south of Fort Hill in southwestern Somerset County, when the branch fell and struck him at around 1:27 p.m. Monday.
Cliff Ziegler, deputy coroner, pronounced Hetz dead at the scene of the accident. The cause of his death was ruled to be blunt-force trauma to the head.
The branch was about 35 feet long, according to the state trooper who is investigating the accident.
