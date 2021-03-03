MEYERSDALE – A Meyersdale man is facing his seventh drunk-driving charge after he drove his Jeep off the road on Tuesday, struck a boulder and drove into a creek along Glade City Road, authorities allege.
State police in Somerset said it is the seventh DUI charge against Todd Earl Keller, 50, since June, and his second this week.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers found Keller being treated in the back of an ambulance at 3:50 a.m. Keller reportedly told troopers that he was walking along the creek when he fell in.
Troopers said they found Keller’s Jeep Grand Cherokee in the creek just up the road.
He was taken to UPMC Somerset Hospital.
Keller, of the 500 block of Main Street, was charged with DUI, driving with a suspended driver’s license and related counts. He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail.
