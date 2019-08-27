SOMERSET - More criminal charges were filed against a Meyersdale man who had his sexual assault case postponed on Tuesday, authorities said.
James M. Martinez, 51, of the 100 block of Romania Road, was scheduled to appear before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, accused of assaulting a girl beginning in 2013 when she was about 14 or 15 years old.
Somerset Borough police had charged him with multiple counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.
The case was postponed because Martinez is being treated for a medical condition, authorities said. When he does appear for court, Martinez will have to answer the additional charges stemming from incidents that occurred in 2013, 2014 and 2015 involving an underage girl.
Borough police charged him with multiple counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors. Martinez also was charged with indecent exposure.
