A Meyersdale man was jailed on Saturday after a woman told a state trooper that he had beaten her, strangled her and threatened to kill her, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Justin Michael Taylor, 35, of the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue, has been charged with strangulation, a second-degree felony, as well as with terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment, all misdemeanors, court records indicate.
A state trooper who responded to a report of a domestic assault at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday wrote in the affidavit that he spoke to Taylor in the back of an ambulance at his Lincoln Avenue address. Taylor claimed that the woman had physically attacked him while he was asleep, the trooper wrote.
The trooper then interviewed the woman at a different address in Meyersdale. She said that she and Taylor had gotten into an argument, that Taylor pushed her onto a couch and began to hit her in the head and chest and that she defended herself by kicking and scratching him, according to the affidavit.
The woman said she got free and started to run toward the door, but Taylor grabbed her from behind, put a cord around her neck and began to strangle her with it, according to the affidavit. She allegedly told the trooper that she blacked out, then regained consciousness to find Taylor on top of her with her hands pinned under his legs.
The woman told the trooper that Taylor threatened to kill her and bury her body in the back yard, according to the affidavit. By her account, she broke free again, at which point Taylor pushed her back onto the couch and grabbed a hammer, but she managed to run out the front door, the trooper wrote in the affidavit.
The trooper wrote that the woman had sustained red marks on her chest and a cut to her left hand, as well as what he described as “a red ligature mark consistent with a cord.” Taylor, meanwhile, had sustained scratches to his chest and cuts on his chin and right wrist that the trooper wrote were “consistent with the victim’s statements of defending herself,” according to the affidavit.
Taylor was arraigned on Saturday by District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale. He remains confined at Somerset County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail, court records indicate. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 22 before Bell.
