MEYERSDALE – A Meyersdale man faces criminal charges after stating he was “coming after” District Judge Douglas Bell over a landlord tenant dispute, state police in Somerset allege.
Troopers charged Barry Reese, 64, of the 200 block of Main Street, with harassment and disorderly conduct stemming from a Dec. 7, 2022, incident.
According to a complaint affidavit, Reese allegedly called the magistrate’s office in Meyersdale to speak with the judge about being evicted from his apartment.
When he was told the judge was not available, Reese allegedly let out a string of curses and threatened the judge. The office clerk advised him to contact the Somerset County courthouse.
Reese telephoned the judge’s office three more times until the office clerk refused to answer the phone and called the state police.
Reese will answer the criminal charges at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.