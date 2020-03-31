A Meyersdale man was charged with one felony count of strangulation following an alleged March 27 domestic assault, authorities said.
State police in Somerset also charged Brian Lee Mcfee, 44, of the 100 block of Keystone Street, with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, Mcfee assaulted a woman at a residence in the 100 block of Meyers Avenue. Mcfee became angry, pushed her and strangled her, police said.
The woman retreated into the bedroom, and Mcfee forced his way in and grabbed her by the neck, the complaint said.
Mcfee then fled before troopers arrived, according to the complaint.
Mcfee was arraigned by District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and freed on $25,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.